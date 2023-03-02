news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TEMPIO PAUSANIA, MARCH 02 – The important prize that takes place every year in the famous spa town of Berkeley Springs, in West Virginia, has once again assigned the gold medal to Smeraldina, once again electing it as the best natural mineral water of the world.



The competition – billed as the largest and most important water tasting and competition in the world – tests hundreds of waters from the United States and around the world. “This second gold medal – they comment to the company from Tempio Pausania – confirms in the most authoritative way the excellence of our water and the pristine territory in which it is born. For years Smeraldina has been firmly on the podium of the best mineral waters in the world, being previously awarded with bronze, silver and gold. The consistency of the winners from year to year, with ever-changing juries, validates the choices and demonstrates the extraordinarily high caliber of the awarded waters”.



An award that the Solinas brothers dedicate “to their dear parents, founders of the company and source of every inspiration, idea, feeling and value which over the years have constantly guided the work of those who participate in the realization of this great dream called Smeraldina, the best mineral water of the world“. (HANDLE).

