Sandiego warns about possible deceptions made in his name

This Thursday, June 29, the Sandiego Shopping Center issued a statement in which it denies alleged commercial links with the brands SEE EMIRATES, located at local 3432 and GRUPO OASIS, located at office 225 of the shopping center.

“The Sandiego Shopping Center and its officials have not invited, nor will they invite our clients to come to these offices to receive bonuses or discounts, we recommend that you be careful if you have received these types of calls,” say spokespersons for the entity.

In addition, they explain that all the information on events, promotions and activities promoted and supported by Sandiego can be found on their social networks: Instagram: @Sandiegocc, Facebook: Centro Comercial Sandiego, and on their website: www.sandiego.com.co.

