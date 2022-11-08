The bronzes of San Casciano represent an exceptional find which confirms, once more, that Italy is a country of immense and unique treasures. Yesterday I was in Grosseto, in the laboratory where the first study and restoration operations are underway, to personally congratulate the archaeologists and scholars who are working. These finds express better than any other word, any other concept, the unicum of the culture of a country, of a nation like Italy that can enjoy a stratification of eras and great civilizations that have followed one another in the peninsula.

The enhancement of bronzes will now represent a further important opportunity for the growth of the Italian cultural industry and our territories: a new museum will be born in San Casciano to house these splendid finds.

Congratulations to those who believed in this project by recovering these well-preserved wonders which, as experts say, testify to an important era of transition from the Etruscan to the Roman world and which will rewrite the history of Etruscan and Roman statuary.

Panta rei, everything flows: the becoming of our culture.

* (Minister of Culture)