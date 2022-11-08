Do men and women react differently when they are stressed? The answer is, of course, yes: in many situations, males and females have different behaviors and reactions that do not depend only on the personality or character of the individual but precisely on the difference of sex and … brain.

Sex and porn. And here is that a study conducted by Northumbria University (UK) would confirm the difference between the mechanisms adopted by men and women (also) to combat stress: the woman usually consoles herself by exaggerating with food, while the man resorts to sex .