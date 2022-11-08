Home Entertainment One Piece’s new theatrical version has hit 18 billion yen at the Japanese box office – Shangbao Indonesia
Last weekend (November 5th and 6th) in Japan, the movie box office list was freshly released, and “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva”, which returned to the top of the list the previous week, won the championship for two consecutive weeks. Since its release on August 6 for 93 days, the film has mobilized more than 13.01 million viewers, and the box office revenue has exceeded 18 billion yen (equivalent to about 889 million yuan). The original author of the comic, Eiichiro Oda, also specially created a celebration illustration.

The original manga “One Piece” was serialized in “Weekly Shonen Jump” magazine in 1997, and has now accumulated more than 500 million copies worldwide. The single book has already issued 104 volumes, and the TV animation has broadcasted a total of 1,000 episodes. This July is the 25th anniversary of the serialization of “One Piece”, and the story has finally entered the final chapter.

The movie “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” was produced by Eiichiro Oda and directed by Goro Taniguchi. It is the fifteenth theatrical version of the “One Piece” series. It tells the story of the Straw Hat gang led by Luffy and various pirates, The Navy and others gathered together to see the beauty of Uta, the singer who made the world go crazy, and to appreciate her singing voice, which is known as “from another dimension”, but Luffy and others found out that she was actually Captain Jacks. ‘s daughter.

From November 5th, the sub-channel version of “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” will be released, adding the commentary of Eiichiro Oda and Goro Taniguchi. From November 12th, new viewing gifts will be distributed to continue to attract fans and increase the box office. In addition, the film was released in 38 countries including Australia, Brazil, and Spain on November 3, and 8 countries including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on November 4, and was released in more than 90 countries and regions around the world. One Piece is the largest release in history, and has already achieved good box office results.

