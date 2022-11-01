Home News Sangiuliano: “Ten million euros to bring people back to the cinema. Culture makes GDP and not with free museums “
News

Sangiuliano: “Ten million euros to bring people back to the cinema. Culture makes GDP and not with free museums “

by admin
Sangiuliano: “Ten million euros to bring people back to the cinema. Culture makes GDP and not with free museums “

There is the relaunch of cinema among the first commitments of the new Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Among the planned interventions – as announced at Porta a Porta – an allocation of 10 million euros to bring people back to the room. «We will intervene with the Spid – explained the new owner of Culture – and a discount of 3.4 euros will be obtained for admissions. The crisis of the cinema will be at the center of my work ». It is “a drop in the ocean to bring people back to the dining room”, the minister acknowledged, underlining that “small things begin great. I decided to carry on things, I had some doubts for the elderly. In any case, then it will improve for next year ».

“We have the money from the PNRR, to spend well, honestly and efficiently – continued the minister -. We are the first cultural superpower on the planet. In Italy, in my opinion, the Minister of Culture counts a lot because culture, if used well, made attractive, usable, can be a factor in increasing various points of GDP ». Sangiuliano, however, said he was “absolutely opposed to free museums”, contradicting the first statements of his undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi. “It is different to make a social policy for young and old, but to keep museums for free except that it does not hold up on an economic level then depreciates the value of the works”, he added, revealing that this morning he went to visit the Borghese Gallery in Rome . “What a treasure chest there is equal to the world of a place that has Raphael, Tiziano, Caravaggio, Canova, Bernini on display. It is testimony to the unique history we have and on which we must work very seriously ».

See also  Covid, in the Treviso area, the demand for the third dose increases: the USL 2 provides another 15 thousand doses for over 40s

By the way, however, of the proposal launched by the undersecretary to Mic, Vittorio Sgarbi, to create a new music department within the ministry and entrust its leadership to Morgan, “the appointments are made according to the criteria established by the law, to cover certain roles , there are competitions, selections, titles, precise procedures must be followed and specific requirements are needed “, Sangiuliano recalled, but not closing the door to the artist:” We’ll see if Morgan has the requisites required “.

The minister then spoke of his “duty” regarding the construction of “a great museum of the Shoah in Rome, a city that symbolizes persecutions, a place to cultivate memories for the younger generations”. “My first visit as a minister was today to the Synagogue of Rome – he added -, the second will be to go to the home of Benedetto Croce who was the promoter of the Manifesto of non-fascist intellectuals”. Fascism “is a complex historical event – concluded Sangiuliano -, but the dictatorships must all be condemned and Mussolini took away the freedom of the Italians: this was an evil, a very serious evil, an absolute evil I would dare to say. Not to mention the racial laws that were disgusting and to be condemned with all our strength ».

You may also like

Ivrea, the Voices in White of Hospitals choir...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

The spillover effect is increasing year by year,...

The 23-year-old who overwhelmed and killed the student...

Earthquake, 3.2 magnitude shock in Friuli

Earthquake in Friuli of magnitude 3.2 recorded in...

A family in difficulty above Ospitale

A thousand navigators awaiting renewal, stop by the...

Shenzhen released the rent reference price industry: the...

From the Rotary of Ivrea fundraising for families...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy