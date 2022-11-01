There is the relaunch of cinema among the first commitments of the new Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Among the planned interventions – as announced at Porta a Porta – an allocation of 10 million euros to bring people back to the room. «We will intervene with the Spid – explained the new owner of Culture – and a discount of 3.4 euros will be obtained for admissions. The crisis of the cinema will be at the center of my work ». It is “a drop in the ocean to bring people back to the dining room”, the minister acknowledged, underlining that “small things begin great. I decided to carry on things, I had some doubts for the elderly. In any case, then it will improve for next year ».

“We have the money from the PNRR, to spend well, honestly and efficiently – continued the minister -. We are the first cultural superpower on the planet. In Italy, in my opinion, the Minister of Culture counts a lot because culture, if used well, made attractive, usable, can be a factor in increasing various points of GDP ». Sangiuliano, however, said he was “absolutely opposed to free museums”, contradicting the first statements of his undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi. “It is different to make a social policy for young and old, but to keep museums for free except that it does not hold up on an economic level then depreciates the value of the works”, he added, revealing that this morning he went to visit the Borghese Gallery in Rome . “What a treasure chest there is equal to the world of a place that has Raphael, Tiziano, Caravaggio, Canova, Bernini on display. It is testimony to the unique history we have and on which we must work very seriously ».

By the way, however, of the proposal launched by the undersecretary to Mic, Vittorio Sgarbi, to create a new music department within the ministry and entrust its leadership to Morgan, “the appointments are made according to the criteria established by the law, to cover certain roles , there are competitions, selections, titles, precise procedures must be followed and specific requirements are needed “, Sangiuliano recalled, but not closing the door to the artist:” We’ll see if Morgan has the requisites required “.

The minister then spoke of his “duty” regarding the construction of “a great museum of the Shoah in Rome, a city that symbolizes persecutions, a place to cultivate memories for the younger generations”. “My first visit as a minister was today to the Synagogue of Rome – he added -, the second will be to go to the home of Benedetto Croce who was the promoter of the Manifesto of non-fascist intellectuals”. Fascism “is a complex historical event – concluded Sangiuliano -, but the dictatorships must all be condemned and Mussolini took away the freedom of the Italians: this was an evil, a very serious evil, an absolute evil I would dare to say. Not to mention the racial laws that were disgusting and to be condemned with all our strength ».