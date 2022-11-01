Home Sports Champions, Liverpool-Napoli: Spalletti’s words
Sports

Champions, Liverpool-Napoli: Spalletti’s words

by admin
Champions, Liverpool-Napoli: Spalletti’s words

The Azzurri coach after the irrelevant knockout against Liverpool: “We practically never suffered. Maybe in the final we were a bit satisfied.”

A result that does not reflect the values ​​expressed in the field on the one hand, the serenity of having seen their merits recognized in a closed group with merit in first place on the other. A milestone achieved despite the defeat of Napoli at Anfield, the first of the season, gained in the final on two inactive balls. This is why Luciano Spalletti’s judgment cannot be negative, on the contrary. “We had a great performance, for most of the match we kept possession well, creating hypothetical situations to finish. For the rest we maintained a certain balance without ever going to trouble and it was fundamental. The team perhaps was a little satisfied. in the last minutes precisely because we had a lot of margin, Liverpool were good at exploiting the two episodes in the final. From a mentality point of view, just when we were confident that they would never come back, we should have tried to win because there wasn’t nothing to lose. The Reds in this are more used to keeping the pace high until they return to the locker room. We accidentally crashed, but the performance remains “explained the coach, interviewed by Sky Sport at the end of the match. .

Balance

In short, the false step absolutely does not undermine the certainties accumulated so far. “It is a level group – he continued – otherwise we would not have played such a match. It is a symptom of conviction, awareness, and we have to put it into practice to have the document that certifies that we are strong. We got close tonight, the record obviously remains an enormous result precisely because it happened with a rival of this level “. The difference, according to the technician’s analysis, emerged in terms of physicality. “We held up well at the beginning, then when the height lowered on the inactive balls then we went into pain. Without physical structure you can also be good at dribbling but you need muscles and centimeters. We leave this game with the confirmation of being strong and now we have to recover energy in view of Bergamo “concluded Spalletti.

See also  Shenhua 3 foreign aid left the team ahead of schedule, and the remaining 3 rounds are finalized before the shuffle

November 1, 2022 (change November 1, 2022 | 23:40)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Klopp at the conference: “Napoli is a good...

The U21 national youth team returns from the...

Tottenham and Eintracht are also ahead: the 14...

Wanda Nara, applause for a Galatasaray footballer: it’s...

Lecce, Hjulmand: “Last penalizing referee decisions. I dream...

Owen… the big shot: “How much would I...

Inter, new call-up with the major national team...

Between the World Cup and injuries, what will...

Volleyball, Perugia beats Civitanova and takes back the...

Volpato and the others, a trip to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy