A result that does not reflect the values ​​expressed in the field on the one hand, the serenity of having seen their merits recognized in a closed group with merit in first place on the other. A milestone achieved despite the defeat of Napoli at Anfield, the first of the season, gained in the final on two inactive balls. This is why Luciano Spalletti’s judgment cannot be negative, on the contrary. “We had a great performance, for most of the match we kept possession well, creating hypothetical situations to finish. For the rest we maintained a certain balance without ever going to trouble and it was fundamental. The team perhaps was a little satisfied. in the last minutes precisely because we had a lot of margin, Liverpool were good at exploiting the two episodes in the final. From a mentality point of view, just when we were confident that they would never come back, we should have tried to win because there wasn’t nothing to lose. The Reds in this are more used to keeping the pace high until they return to the locker room. We accidentally crashed, but the performance remains “explained the coach, interviewed by Sky Sport at the end of the match. .