Home World Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: “Protests against the vote are legitimate”
World

Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: “Protests against the vote are legitimate”

by admin
Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: “Protests against the vote are legitimate”

ST. PAUL – Sixty hours of waiting for a partial and ambiguous speech at the end. It is the first public appearance for the loser Jair Bolsonaro after the result of the ballot boxes he elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva new president of Brazil. A few minutes to sympathize with the demonstrators who “protest the injustice we have suffered” but inviting them to remove the blocks for a method that “does not belong to us and uses the left instead”.

No

See also  Covid, over a million deaths in Europe. WHO: "The pandemic at a critical point, exponential infections"

You may also like

Barbad Project, 70 musicians from 11 nations play...

Saudi Arabia’s alert to the US: Iran’s imminent...

Middle East, Wall Street Journal: Iran’s Imminent Attack...

Israel, exit poll: Netanyahu would have a majority...

Israeli elections, exit polls: Netanyahu with 61 seats,...

Suspect in house attack on Pelosi’s husband intends...

Brazil, Bolsonaro implicitly accepts defeat and transition: “Our...

Hundreds of new products, new technologies and new...

United Kingdom, the incredible fall of Matt Hancock:...

Exclusive | XBB strain fears a new wave...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy