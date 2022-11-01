ST. PAUL – Sixty hours of waiting for a partial and ambiguous speech at the end. It is the first public appearance for the loser Jair Bolsonaro after the result of the ballot boxes he elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva new president of Brazil. A few minutes to sympathize with the demonstrators who “protest the injustice we have suffered” but inviting them to remove the blocks for a method that “does not belong to us and uses the left instead”.

No