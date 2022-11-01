(The 5th CIIE) The spillover effect is increasing year by year The CIIE continues to present an open China to the world

China News Agency, Shanghai, November 1 (Reporter Zheng Yingying) “The past five years of the CIIE are also the five years for the continuous development of China‘s foreign trade, and the five years when China has made greater achievements in its status as the world‘s largest trader in goods. The reason for this is that we have always held high the banner of globalization.” Zhou Hanmin, vice chairman of the Shanghai CPPCC, said on November 1.

The 5th China International Import Expo Spillover Forum was held in Shanghai on the same day. In his video speech, Zhou Hanmin said that the CIIE will not change its original intention, and its basic task is to fully open to the world and to introduce the world‘s advanced products, advanced technologies and advanced management concepts.

Data show that the cumulative turnover of the four CIIEs since 2018 has reached 272.27 billion US dollars.

Zhou Hanmin said that China is now the second largest country in the world in attracting foreign capital and the second largest in foreign investment. In general, China‘s opening to the outside world has always been moving in the right direction, joining with the world and unswervingly striving to become a member of several extensive and advanced regional and global trade and investment facilitation-related agreements. While developing ourselves, we actively benefit the world.

Sha Hailin, president of Shanghai Public Relations Association, said that after four years of development, the spillover effect of the CIIE is emerging. The role of , window and fulcrum effectively connects the Chinese and world markets, and constantly promotes “exhibits to become commodities, exhibitors to investors”. Especially after the epidemic, the CIIE has injected vitality into world investment and trade, helped consolidate supply chains, industrial chains and value chains, brought the global economic order back on track, promoted Shanghai’s strengthening of “four functions”, and promoted the construction of “five centers” , to promote the high-quality development of Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region to a new level. Therefore, it is of great practical significance to study on and amplify the spillover effect of the CIIE.

At the forum on the same day, the research group of the Shanghai Huaxia Economic Development Research Institute’s CIIE Spillover Effect Research Center released the CIIE Spillover Effect Index. The role has gradually become prominent, but due to multiple factors, the growth rate of spillover effects has slowed down.

In an interview with reporters, Li Qingjuan, chief expert of the research center of the Shanghai Huaxia Economic Development Research Institute, said in an interview with reporters that from the overall perspective of China, most of the spillover indicators of the Expo are rising steadily, “such as trade promotion and industrial upgrading. Generally speaking, the spillover effect of the CIIE in these fields is increasing. However, due to the impact of the epidemic in the past two years, there may be some fluctuations in investment, and the comprehensive economic and social spillover effect is still not obvious. “

As the host city of the CIIE, Shanghai’s score for the spillover effect of the CIIE is higher than the national level, and it shows a trend of increasing year by year. In terms of relative growth rate, the spillover effect of the first two CIIEs on Shanghai was the highest, exceeding 10%. The spillover effect of the third CIIE on Shanghai was significantly lower than that of the second CIIE, mainly due to the impact of the global pandemic of the new crown epidemic. The third CIIE has carried out a targeted combination of online and offline methods to provide exhibitors and buyers from all over the world with conditions for participation as much as possible, and to ensure the smooth holding of the exhibition. The spillover effect score of the fourth CIIE on Shanghai has increased compared with 2020, but due to the increasing downward pressure on the global economy, the growth rate has not been too fast.

Zhang Guohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, revealed at the forum that 284 of the companies participating in the 5th CIIE are “Fortune 500” companies or leading companies in the industry, and more than 90% of these companies are “return customers”.

He pointed out that the high-level subjects of international trade are mainly multinational corporations with global influence. In order for China to have more voice in international trade, it must fully grasp opportunities such as the China International Import Expo, and promote more exhibitors to become investors and purchasers. Business becomes investor.