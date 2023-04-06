President Sauli Niinistö accepted the request, his office announced on Thursday. However, the 37-year-old social democrat will remain in office until her successor is found.

Marin has been prime minister since late 2019. She heads a centre-left coalition consisting of five parties. In the election on Sunday, however, their Social Democrats were only the third strongest force behind the conservative National Coalition Party and the right-wing populist party The Finns. This marks a change of government in Helsinki. After Easter, the conservative election winner Petteri Orpo wants to hold talks with all parties about a possible new government coalition.

Marin announced on Wednesday that she would vacate her post as leader of the Social Democrats at a party conference in September. Afterwards she wants to continue as a normal member of parliament in Helsinki.

more on the subject foreign policy Conservatives win election in Finland: Marin party only third HELSINKI. After the elections in Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (37) Social Democrats are no longer the strongest party in parliament. Conservatives win election in Finland: Marin party only third

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper