The Sanremo ice cream parlor is under investigation by the finance and the Competition Authority and the market, which applies an increase of 50 cents to the cost of the cones if paid with an ATM through Pos. A case that exploded after a story on Instagram by Selvaggia Lucarelli but that confirms that resistance to electronic payments is firmly rooted in Liguria.

The Sanremo case is even more sensational because one of the two owners of the ice cream shop, Marco Leuzzi, is an accountant.

The ice cream shop he owns with his partner Paolo Martini is located in the heart of the City of Flowers, in Corso Matteotti a few steps from the Ariston Theater of the Song Festival.

The sign popped up after the entry into force of the Pos obligation on 30 June warns customers that “The sale price paid by pos will be increased by 50 cents”.

The stance, in addition to the social controversies (on Tripadvisor the ice cream shop is severely contested), triggered the financial controls. The yellow flames visited the ice cream parlor and left it after compiling a report which was also sent to the Competition and Market Guarantor. In the 19th century, the two owners explained their decision by the fact that the transaction costs are too high.

Portofino, cash only, ice cream dispute on the menu the words “No credit card”

by MARCO PREVE

Although in different ways, the opposition to electronic payments in Liguria also counts many other supporters. In Genoa the owner of Mangini, the historic bar where Sandro Pertini was at home, has posted a sign in which he not only warns that he does not accept ATM payments but in which he also explains the reasons for the choice, also in this case related to costs banking.

