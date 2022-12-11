TRAVERSELLA Santa Barbara was celebrated on Sunday in Traversella, the patron saint of miners and firefighters as well as many other professional categories. In the valley village, the first ones now disappeared, it was the volunteers of the forest Anti-incentive teams (Aib) of Valchiusella and other centers in Piedmont who honored the patron saint. However, by the Valchiusella Mineralogical Group (GMV), about twenty suitably equipped children were accompanied on a visit to the Bracco Giorgio D gallery, to discover a reality unknown to them. All foreigners, the little visitors, also because those of the place have already had the opportunity to get acquainted with that section of the mine, active until the early seventies of the last century. Expert guides from the GMV illustrated to the curious guests, each of them together with an adult, what work in the mine was like, in the bowels of the mountain. An experience that will certainly have enriched the group.

For once in a while, even the forest firefighting volunteers, fortunately inactive, at least as far as the Valchiusella area is concerned, since April of this year, when they fought for four days against a fire that destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest and pasture in Rueglio. The regional and provincial authorities of the Aib body were present at the celebrations, who congratulated the teams who attended. To do the honors, together with the mayor Renza Colombatto, the manager of the local team, Gianfranco Chiappini. He observed the mayor: «On this occasion I was able to appreciate the constant attention that the inspectors reserve for the teams, especially the newest ones, followed with suggestions and support of any kind in their growth. The hope is that, at least as regards the valley territory affected by too many fires in the past, we will continue on the current route inaugurated after the Rueglio fire». The organizers of the anniversary received unanimous appreciation: the same Aib team from Traverselle and the Valchiusella mineralogical group, together with the celebrating Trummus committee.