Morocco in history: it is the first African to reach the semifinals of the World Cup

Morocco in history: it is the first African to reach the semifinals of the World Cup

Hakimi and his companions will challenge the winner of England-France on Wednesday, relying on an important calling card: only one goal conceded in 5 matches and an unbeaten goal against Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal

Morocco is in history: it is the first African national team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup. He did it to the detriment of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, breaking down the myth of the 5-time Ballon d’Or, who came out in tears from the last performance at the World Cup. Morocco has played for itself and for an entire continent and has written a wonderful football history thanks to the compactness of a group capable of only collecting one goal, or rather an own goal, in the match against Canada in the first 5 matches of Qatar 2022.

super defense

Super Bounou’s goal, on the other hand, remained unbeaten against Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, four European “big” players who perhaps underestimated Regragui’s national team. The Croatians could perhaps find them again in the final for the title or in the one for the third. Certainly the story of Amrabat and his companions goes on and has unleashed the sympathy of the web, with social networks that have discovered themselves as fans of the Atlas Lions.

Even Elon Musk tweeted a peremptory “congratulations Morocco” at the end of the match, immediately retweeted by thousands of fans. Musk has been joined by personalities from all fields, from politics (for example, Nigeria’s Vice President Abubakar) to football (Mesut Ozil tweeted: “Proud, what a team”). And also the singer Shakira, former partner of the Catalan Piquè, who played on the title of her song, the anthem of the South African World Cup: “” This time for Africa! “

flag

On the pitch, however, the players celebrated with a flag of Palestine and one (stitched together) of Qatar and Morocco. And to think that Infantino had asked for a non-politicised World Cup…

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 21:28)

