The CCP’s official media, Xinhuanet, reported on December 9 that the “top leader” in Guizhou Province had been replaced. Chen Xi, Minister of the Organization of the Communist Party of China, made a very unusual explanation when announcing the news. Recently, Guizhou has attracted much attention from the outside world as the political highland of the Communist Party of China. At the same time, this remote plateau province is also home to the famous scenic spot “Tibetan Character Stone”. Rock-shattering.”

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the personnel adjustment of local and provincial “top leaders” is still in progress. The CCP officially announced on December 9 that Chen Yiqin would no longer serve as secretary, member of the Standing Committee, or member of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee.

According to public information, Xu Lin was born in June 1963, aged 59, from Shanghai, and graduated from Shanghai Normal University. He has worked in Shanghai for many years. He was a member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, secretary of the Pudong New Area Party Committee, and head of the Shanghai Propaganda Department.

Xu Lin came to Beijing in 2015 and served as the deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission; in 2016, he succeeded Lu Wei as the deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission; in 2018, he succeeded Jiang Jianguo as the director of the State Council Information Office; As the director of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, he continued to serve as the deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department. Xu Lin is a member of the 19th and 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Xu Lin took up the post twice during the year, and now he has been transferred to be the Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and has become a high official in Xinjiang. Hong Kong 01 reported that this can be said to be a new reuse.

Chen Xi’s unusual description

According to a report by the CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency, on December 9, Guizhou Province held a meeting of leading cadres. At the meeting, Chen Xi, head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee, announced Xu Lin’s decision to assume the new position in Guizhou, saying that this adjustment is based on the overall situation. The work needs and the actual situation of the leading group of Guizhou Province were determined after overall consideration and careful research.

Analysts pointed out that Chen Xi’s remarks seemed to imply some kind of political deal that could not be put on the table. Probably someone failed to achieve their expected goals in this transaction, so Chen used the “big picture” of the top management and the “reality” of Guizhou as a big hat to suppress such dissatisfaction. Undercurrents surged.

The 63-year-old Chen Yiqin is of the Bai nationality. She is a native of Guizhou and has worked in Guizhou for many years. Before the 20th National Congress, she was the only female “top leader” in the 31 provinces and municipalities of the CCP. She was considered to be a competitive candidate who might take over Sun Chunlan’s role after the 20th National Congress, and she was also a big favorite for “entry”.

However, she was not promoted to a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Hong Kong 01 reported that this is a relatively important personnel news. Before that, Chen Yiqin was the only female secretary of the provincial party committee in the political arena of the Communist Party of China. It was once considered by the outside world that she was expected to be promoted to a deputy state-level leader, such as a state councilor. Now, the word “other appointment” is used in the official circular of the CPC Central Committee, which to some extent increases the possibility of her promotion.

Guizhou is located in the southwestern part of China and is a remote plateau province with an annual GDP of less than two trillion yuan (2021 data), ranking 22nd in China, and its presence is far less than that of Sichuan Province, which belongs to the southwestern region.

However, in recent years, Guizhou has produced many high-ranking officials who have entered the Politburo and even the Standing Committee of the Politburo. Some media called it a high ground in the political arena of the Communist Party of China.

For example, at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Li Zhanshu, Xi Jinping’s general manager, became the third member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China; On October 28, the third day after the end of the 19th CPC National Congress, Zhao Kezhi stepped down as Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee and was appointed otherwise.

The outside world has noticed that these three high-ranking officials at the state-level and vice-level were once the secretaries of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee for three consecutive terms.

Guizhou is also considered the political turf of former Chinese President Hu Jintao. From 1985 to 1988, Hu Jintao served as Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China. In April 2014, retired Hu Jintao made a high-profile visit to Guizhou.

According to the Hong Kong 01 report analysis, Guizhou Province has been a highland in the CCP’s political arena in the past ten years. Although it is not as good as Fujian, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Shaanxi and other places, it is more eye-catching than most provinces and cities.

There seems to be another reason for Guizhou to become a political highland in the CCP’s political arena and attract more public attention.

“New Era” once published an article pointing out that in addition to becoming a political highland for the CCP in the political arena, the discovery of “Tibetan Character Stone” in the local area can be called “ground-breaking”. Guizhou seems to be a place where ancient prophecies are fulfilled.

In June 2002, the “Tibetan Character Stone”, which is regarded as a world geological wonder, was discovered in Zhangbu Township, Pingtang County, Guizhou Province. This is a huge rock broken in two. On one side of the stone wall, there are six characters written horizontally: “The Communist Party of China is dead”, protruding from the stone surface like a relief. According to field investigations by well-known Chinese geologists, the characters on the “Tibetan Character Stone” are deeply embedded in the dark gray rock of the Permian Qixia Formation about 270 million years ago, and there are no traces of artificial carving or other artificial processing.

At that time, several members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee had visited the “Tibetan Character Stone” in Guizhou, and they knew it well.

At the end of April 2006, the Zhangbu Township Scenic Area became a national geological park, and the scenic spot tickets were marked with the pattern of “Tibetan Character Stone” in Guizhou. Promote and introduce the first five characters of “Tibetan Character Stone”.

Analysts pointed out that it seems that it is no accident that Guizhou Province, where the “Tibetan Character Stone” appeared, has become the high ground of the CCP’s political arena today.

The information conveyed by the “hidden character stone” comes from ancient times, and it is very simple and clear, and it seems that there is no need to interpret it. Although this self-evident truth has been deliberately covered up and distorted by the CCP authorities, now that the chief villain, Jiang Zemin, is dead, and while Guizhou is attracting attention as the high ground of the CCP’s political arena, that ancient prophecy has probably come to the day when people will truly understand it. What is “Shocking”.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.