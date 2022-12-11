Home Technology The Windows 11 Android subsystem has been upgraded to Android 13, what’s new?
The Windows 11 Android subsystem has been upgraded to Android 13, what’s new?

by admin
The Windows 11 Android subsystem has been upgraded to Android 13, what’s new?

Microsoft pushed the 2211.40000.7.0 version update to Windows 11 Android Subsystem (WSA) preview users, upgrading the subsystem to Android 13.

It is understood that the upgrade to the new version not only improved the underlying version of the system, but also carried out a large number of improvements and upgrades, bringing about a huge improvement in startup performance, which is claimed to have increased by about 50%, and also improved mouse click input, clipping, etc. Board stability, App resizing, and more.

In addition, the most important improvement is the upgrade to Intel Bridge technology for Android 13, which improves the reliability of opening media files in Windows, which further improves its stability.

Currently, this version is only available to users who are previewing Beta or developer channels. Users of other versions can wait for subsequent pushes or install manually.

The following are some of the main contents of the update

  • Update to Android 13
  • Added new command to shutdown WSA for automation
  • Startup performance improved by about 50%
  • Improved mouse click input
  • Improved clipboard stability
  • Improvements to App Resizing
  • Upgrade to Intel Bridge Technology for Android 13
  • Improved reliability of opening media archives in Windows
  • Jumplist entries for apps that support app shortcuts
  • Gear requirements for WSA Android 13:
  • RAM: 8 GB (minimum) 16 GB (recommended)
  • Storage type: SSD (recommended)
  • Processor Architecture: x64 or ARM64
  • virtual machine platform
