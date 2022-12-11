Microsoft pushed the 2211.40000.7.0 version update to Windows 11 Android Subsystem (WSA) preview users, upgrading the subsystem to Android 13.

It is understood that the upgrade to the new version not only improved the underlying version of the system, but also carried out a large number of improvements and upgrades, bringing about a huge improvement in startup performance, which is claimed to have increased by about 50%, and also improved mouse click input, clipping, etc. Board stability, App resizing, and more.

In addition, the most important improvement is the upgrade to Intel Bridge technology for Android 13, which improves the reliability of opening media files in Windows, which further improves its stability.

Currently, this version is only available to users who are previewing Beta or developer channels. Users of other versions can wait for subsequent pushes or install manually.

