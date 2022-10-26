The loan for the construction of the new multipurpose hall drops to 1.5 million. This is because the management committee of the border funds has authorized the allocation of 2.8 million euros, intended for the complex construction site that the municipal administration aims to complete within 18 months. Therefore, the total work with which this sort of auditorium will be built in Santa Giustina, with a total of just under 300 seats, amounts to 4.3 million.

An imposing space that aims to increase the availability of such large structures in the Destra Piave. “We held about thirty meetings, between formal and informal”, comments the councilor for the budget Ennio Vigne, who is committed to following all aspects aimed at financing the structure. «The ambitious goal now is to complete the construction site within a year and a half, starting from now. In detail, the executive project will be approved in the first days of November and in a fortnight we will turn on the mortgage, following the tender for the assignment of the works ».

First of all, the current recycling center will be demolished, which in just over a month will give way to the new one in Volpere. After that, always next to the Cultural Center, the structure consisting of two levels will rise. On the ground floor there is the hall as a whole, with the stalls divided into high and low. The one closest to the stage will decline downwards, thus ensuring better visibility to the public.

Above there will be both an internal balcony and an external terrace. And again, in the structure there will also be a warehouse, in addition to the further needs of a similar space. From the stage it will also be possible to go directly outside, so as to make the eventual loading and unloading of props convenient.