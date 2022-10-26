Home News Santa Giustina, from garbage to the new auditorium for over 4 million
News

Santa Giustina, from garbage to the new auditorium for over 4 million

by admin
Santa Giustina, from garbage to the new auditorium for over 4 million

The loan for the construction of the new multipurpose hall drops to 1.5 million. This is because the management committee of the border funds has authorized the allocation of 2.8 million euros, intended for the complex construction site that the municipal administration aims to complete within 18 months. Therefore, the total work with which this sort of auditorium will be built in Santa Giustina, with a total of just under 300 seats, amounts to 4.3 million.

An imposing space that aims to increase the availability of such large structures in the Destra Piave. “We held about thirty meetings, between formal and informal”, comments the councilor for the budget Ennio Vigne, who is committed to following all aspects aimed at financing the structure. «The ambitious goal now is to complete the construction site within a year and a half, starting from now. In detail, the executive project will be approved in the first days of November and in a fortnight we will turn on the mortgage, following the tender for the assignment of the works ».

First of all, the current recycling center will be demolished, which in just over a month will give way to the new one in Volpere. After that, always next to the Cultural Center, the structure consisting of two levels will rise. On the ground floor there is the hall as a whole, with the stalls divided into high and low. The one closest to the stage will decline downwards, thus ensuring better visibility to the public.

Above there will be both an internal balcony and an external terrace. And again, in the structure there will also be a warehouse, in addition to the further needs of a similar space. From the stage it will also be possible to go directly outside, so as to make the eventual loading and unloading of props convenient.

See also  The outbreak of the epidemic in Jiangsu Province has resumed. Wuxi City is prohibited from going out. Nantong City bus suspension | Passenger transportation is suspended | Jiangsu Wuxi City |

You may also like

Guangdong added 112 new cases of local infection,...

“The port of Taranto is the ugliest place...

National entrance examination recruitment “two tilts”, we must...

Coronavirus in Fvg, the bulletin of Wednesday 26...

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee...

The harvest of autumn grain in October in...

Coronavirus, 35,043 new cases and 93 deaths in...

Sanitation Workers’ Day | Build more than 3,780...

Politics – Martina Recchiuti – International

From 0 to 24:00 on October 25th, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy