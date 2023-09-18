Home » Santa Marta, epicenter of the Caribbean Assembly of Electric Energy and Public Services
This Sunday, September 17, the Estelar Santamar hotel in Santa Marta became the epicenter of the First Caribbean Assembly of Energy and Public Services Users.

He Minister of Mines and Energy, Andrés Camacho, installed the Assembly Caribbean doing a pedagogical exercise with the communities. He explained the historical origin of the problem regarding energy rates and invited citizens to be part of the solution through dialogue and oversight.

“The energy transition must guarantee that subsidies reach the people, for that we will develop the solar roof program to guarantee electricity in homes in the Caribbean. Today social organizations, communities, companies, citizens and the Government come together in the Caribbean Assembly to move towards a “more equitable and sustainable energy future”said Minister Camacho.

The Superintendency of Home Public Services and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with the support of the Government of Magdalena and the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, called on citizens, companies and unions to the Caribbean Assembly what It started from 9:00 am and ends after 3:00 pm.

The event was held in order to open a democratic space for citizen participation in which the Government National will listen and analyze the proposals that the people have been proposing before the entities of the state. Alternatives for action, plans, programs and projects included in Law 2294-National Development Plan: “Colombia World Power of Life” were socialized.

Senator Imelda Daza expressed from Santa Marta: “18 million claims The various State entities, of which 65% are from the Caribbean region, have previously reported 6 million complaints for the terrible energy service. This is a calamity!”

Registered for the First Assembly of Energy and Public Services Users more than 2 thousand inhabitants of the Caribbean.

