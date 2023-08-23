Santa Marta firefighters continue to attend to fires in garbage containers

The institution calls on citizens not to carry out these practices that pollute the environment and deteriorate solid waste collection devices, intended for cleaning the city.

At dawn today, units of the Santa Marta Volunteer Fire Department responded to three simultaneous emergencies due to a fire in garbage containers, in the Santa Cruz urbanization, located at 44b street with carrera 21g, 44b carrera 21f street and 44b carrera 26 street, respectively.

So far this year, The Santa Marta Firefighters have attended 130 emergencies due to burning garbage, including container fires.

The invitation by the institution for citizenship is not to generate burns in these devices that are intended for the collection of solid waste from the city, which generates pollution in the environment.

