Home » Santa Marta firefighters continue to attend to fires in garbage containers
News

Santa Marta firefighters continue to attend to fires in garbage containers

by admin
Santa Marta firefighters continue to attend to fires in garbage containers

The institution calls on citizens not to carry out these practices that pollute the environment and deteriorate solid waste collection devices, intended for cleaning the city.

At dawn today, units of the Santa Marta Volunteer Fire Department responded to three simultaneous emergencies due to a fire in garbage containers, in the Santa Cruz urbanization, located at 44b street with carrera 21g, 44b carrera 21f street and 44b carrera 26 street, respectively.

Also read: Fire in the Santa Marta Public Market

So far this year, The Santa Marta Firefighters have attended 130 emergencies due to burning garbage, including container fires.

The invitation by the institution for citizenship is not to generate burns in these devices that are intended for the collection of solid waste from the city, which generates pollution in the environment.

See also  Dispute in traffic light coalition about future China strategy

You may also like

Xi Jinping’s Speech Highlights Unity and Cooperation at...

Plane crash in Russia: White House says possible...

Incheon Cloudy, up to 80mm rain… Highest 29...

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Cities to Live...

New scheme of housing subsidies

BRICS Leaders Call for a Pluralistic World and...

Aci, Ruote nella Storia conquers enthusiasts in Atri...

.under the lamp: Why did fascism revive in...

Rudy Giuliani to Turn Himself In at Atlanta...

They denounce possible sexual abuse of a 6-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy