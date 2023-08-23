Home » Udinese – From the words of Mladen Samardzic to the full infirmary / Day
Udinese – From the words of Mladen Samardzic to the full infirmary / Day

Udinese – From the words of Mladen Samardzic to the full infirmary / Day

From the statements of Mladen Samardzic to the medical emergency. Here is the point on the day of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team

Also this Wednesday came to an end near Udine, more precisely at the Bruseschi sports center very close to the Udinese Arena. Andrea Sottil’s team she’s back to work and wants to forget as soon as possible a cursed challenge like Sunday’s against the Old Lady. Now there are still several days before taking the field of play. The new opponent will be Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana. A team that got off to a very good start given that they came very close to winning the tally against the Giallorossi led by José Mourinho at the Olimpico in Rome. In the meantime, we also need to keep an eye on what happens off the pitch. These days there has been no shortage of blows and response between Samardzic’s father and l’agent Pimenta.

Just a few hours ago, the father of the Serbian footballer made very heavy statements both towards the neroazzurri and also towards the pepper agent. There was no lack of a piqued response from the woman who manages the performance of even very important players such as Erling Braut Haaland and Paul Pogba. Pimenta’s theory has also been confirmed by former player Aleksander Kolarov. A situation that at the moment only disturbs the player himself and hopefully he will be able to end it as soon as possible.

The injuries

In these hours they come widely Underestimate all injuries. Andrea Sottil’s team will have to give up at least 5 potentially starting players during the next match. In addition to long-term patients such as Enzo Ebosse, Ehizibue, Deulofeu, Adam Masina and Brenner must also be added. Especially the last one continues to be a real question mark. The Juventus attack is really full and consequently it becomes more and more difficult for Brenner to find space continuously, also given the great competition. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Chosen the match director of the next match <<

August 23, 2023

© breaking latest news

