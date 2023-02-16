Home News Santa Marta Mayor’s Office joins the ‘Entrepreneurial Carnival’
News

Santa Marta Mayor’s Office joins the ‘Entrepreneurial Carnival’

by admin
Santa Marta Mayor’s Office joins the ‘Entrepreneurial Carnival’

Today, starting at 3 pm late and until 9 pmthe entrepreneurs will be present at the Casa Grande hotel.

The entire Samaria community will be able to offer its support to more than 45 enterprises, under a folkloric environment, and culturel of newomarketing.

It may interest you: Organizations agree to have a single Carnival in Santa Marta

accomplices, artists venues and litanies, are some of the activities that will be experienced and attendees will be able to enjoy this space.


With this Carnival initiative, many enterprises will be strengthened.

Entrepreneurs will offer different elements and will take advantage of the Carnival season to exalt this cultural festival, through its various talents.

Read more: More than 10,000 entrepreneurs strengthened their skills at the Héroes Fest and InspiraTIC festival

An initiative that will help strengthen the different ventures that the Samarian inhabitants offer us and that with a lot of effort they get ahead.

See also  Hiker falls on the Cime di Costabella, above the San Pellegrino pass

You may also like

‘Survivor’: Sara Uribe’s strong statements

my country will launch 3 spacecraft this year...

summary of the most important events of the...

Dog psychologists can calm your dog

Jin Weiqiang went to Jiaxing to carry out...

This is how health will change in Colombia

Implementing the spirit of the No. 1 document...

What you owe about the Citizen Income program

Soccer player Daniel Cataño will not be sanctioned...

Edict José Gregorio Mosquera Mosquera

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy