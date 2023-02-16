Today, starting at 3 pm late and until 9 pmthe entrepreneurs will be present at the Casa Grande hotel.

The entire Samaria community will be able to offer its support to more than 45 enterprises, under a folkloric environment, and culturel of newomarketing.

accomplices, artists venues and litanies, are some of the activities that will be experienced and attendees will be able to enjoy this space.



With this Carnival initiative, many enterprises will be strengthened.

Entrepreneurs will offer different elements and will take advantage of the Carnival season to exalt this cultural festival, through its various talents.



An initiative that will help strengthen the different ventures that the Samarian inhabitants offer us and that with a lot of effort they get ahead.