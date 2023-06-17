Santa Marta taxi drivers are trained in road safety

There will be two mobile veterinary units for the care of cats and canines that will be complemented by the Animal Welfare Center.

With the purpose of preventing and mitigating road accidents in Santa Marta, the District Mayor’s Office through its Ministry of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable together with the National Road Safety Agency continues to train different road actors through the campaign ‘Together We protect life on the road’, this time it will be the taxi drivers.

Ernesto Castro Coronado, Secretary of Mobility in dialogue with EL INFORMADOR expressed “There are about nine modules in which drivers are going to raise awareness on issues such as verification of skills; seat belt use; safe speeds; how to become visible and reduce blind spots, among other topics. This is a very important strategy because we have the goal of reducing the number of road accidents that we have in the District, and taxi drivers are essential within these actions “affirmed Ernesto Castro.

These conferences will be held this month on multiple courts of the minor coliseum, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., it also includes the use of simulator technologies, which seeks to strengthen safe habits, conducts, and behaviors on the road, as well as awareness about the main risk factors of these drivers and the most vulnerable road actors.

“We are grateful for these campaigns that help us reinforce knowledge to protect our lives and that of passengers on the roads, we have learned a lot during this day that has a very good approach, which is safety and prevention,” said Julio César Correa, taxi driver from the airport sector.

In the same way, it is necessary to remember that this Saturday, June 17, the training for cyclists will continue, in the La Recreovida square and for cargo carriers in the Transport Terminal, starting at eight in the morning.

