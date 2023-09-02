activities involving almost 250 children and teenagers were carried out — Environment

Activities involving almost 250 children aged between 7 and 13 divided into 18 work groups in the summer camps of Massa Lombarda, Lugo, Cotignola, Bagnara di Romagna and Fusignano were carried out in the territory of the Union of Municipalities.

The project, carried out by the Atlantis cooperative, envisaged practical and engaging play and laboratory activities designed specifically for summer camps to make insects better known, in particular recognizing the different types of mosquitoes, and transforming oneself into an «environmental detective » with the help of special work kits: knowing how to intercept and treat larval breeding grounds, using microscopes and game cards, knowing the instructions on how to protect yourself. In this way, important topics were explored including prevention and health, the consequences of introducing exotic species and climate change.

Three information points were created within the same project, between June and August, in Conselice, Cotignola and Lugo: on these occasions the citizens were able to collect the larvicidal product free of charge to be used in their homes and avoid the development of outbreaks.

The educational project is part of the program of activities to limit the presence of mosquitoes which provides for seven cycles of larvicidal treatments, from April to October, in the 61,110 wells for collecting rainwater located on public land and in buildings/public areas of the Municipalities, the activation of a single service for all the municipalities in the province of Ravenna to carry out quality control of the treatments carried out by the company that carries out the disinfestation, monitoring and periodic larvicidal treatment in the event of the presence of larval outbreaks (20 cycles of treatments from April to October) in canals, drains, ditches and wet areas, 7,500 packs of free larvicidal product for citizens distributed at 24 information stands and in the Urp of the Municipalities and with the collaboration of the municipal districts and local volunteers, the availability of the larvicidal product at a discounted price in pharmacies participating in the campaign, the information campaign with posters and flyers, messages on the sites and social pages of the Union and Municipalities, the verification of reports of the anomalous presence of mosquitoes in sensitive sites such as schools, parks, etc.

Source: press release from the Union of Municipalities of Bassa Romagna