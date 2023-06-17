Home » The only way to challenge is to win, Shahid Afridi
The former chief selector and captain of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi, says that Pakistan should play the match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad for the match against India in the World Cup. In an interview, the former chief selector and captain of the national team, Shahid Afridi, said that there are no scary creatures on the pitches of Ahmedabad, which will cast a spell on Pakistani players. Why is Pakistan refusing to play on Ahmedabad pitch? He said that I think Pakistan team should go and play in Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, if this is a challenge then the only way is to win, our players should go and play and win, win in front of this crowd. When the ICC officials visited Pakistan recently, PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi had informed them that the Pakistan World Cup 2023 should have a capacity of more than 130,000 spectators due to security and other reasons. Wale will not play the match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. They requested the ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

