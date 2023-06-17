Home » Economic crisis – BDI corrects growth forecast downwards
Business

Economic crisis – BDI corrects growth forecast downwards

by admin
Economic crisis – BDI corrects growth forecast downwards

House of German Economydts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The industry association BDI has revised its growth forecast downwards, leaving only stagnation for this year. “We have just lowered our growth forecast for Germany to 0.0 percent. The global economy is expected to grow by 2.7 percent. That shows that we are lagging behind,” said BDI President Siegfried Russwurm of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” (FAS).

Before the big BDI congress next week, Russwurm pleaded for more openness towards artificial intelligence. “We have to think more about the chances,” he said.

“A missed opportunity – for example in health care – should cause us more concern than a controllable risk.” The EU needs sensible regulation that leaves a framework for trying things out and sets limits where real risks are recognizable. Basic technologies rarely come from Europe, criticized the BDI President. “We get tangled up in regulation. It’s not fate, it’s self-made.”

In addition, Russwurm called for less bureaucracy in state funding programs, faster planning processes and shorter legal processes in connection with administrative decisions.

HOME PAGE

See also  Help expand effective investment in local bond issuance and lay a good lead in advance- China Daily

You may also like

Inflation slows down in May (+7.6%): the prices...

Opportunity for German shipyards: The new market for...

Tessellis: MM Partecipazioni undertakes to subscribe to the...

Resolution 24 dated 12/06/2023 – Issuance of a...

Car subscription under 400 euros: cheap deal for...

Almost 126,000 hires in June in the tourism...

New rules in football: That’s why FIFA and...

After Berlusconi’s death, Meloni does not risk: here...

The EU now wants to break Google’s power

Putin sees pink on GDP in 2023: +2%....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy