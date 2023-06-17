Economic crisis – BDI corrects growth forecast downwards

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The industry association BDI has revised its growth forecast downwards, leaving only stagnation for this year. “We have just lowered our growth forecast for Germany to 0.0 percent. The global economy is expected to grow by 2.7 percent. That shows that we are lagging behind,” said BDI President Siegfried Russwurm of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” (FAS).

Before the big BDI congress next week, Russwurm pleaded for more openness towards artificial intelligence. “We have to think more about the chances,” he said.

“A missed opportunity – for example in health care – should cause us more concern than a controllable risk.” The EU needs sensible regulation that leaves a framework for trying things out and sets limits where real risks are recognizable. Basic technologies rarely come from Europe, criticized the BDI President. “We get tangled up in regulation. It’s not fate, it’s self-made.”

In addition, Russwurm called for less bureaucracy in state funding programs, faster planning processes and shorter legal processes in connection with administrative decisions.

