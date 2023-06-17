Asian Stamp and Coin Exhibition conveys the beautiful invitation of Hangzhou Asian Games to the world-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Asian Stamps and Coins Exhibition conveys the beautiful invitation of Hangzhou Asian Games to the world

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-17 07:08

On June 15th, the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Post Company and undertaken by the Hangzhou Post Company, the Asian Stamp and Coin Exhibition and the Olympic champion Xu Haifeng , the famous artist Chen Jialing meeting was held in Narada Hotel, Zhejiang.

The Asian Stamps and Coins Exhibition selects sports stamps at home and abroad and coins from Asian countries (regions). Among them, Zhejiang Sports Philatelic Association and Hangzhou Philatelic Association provide a number of sports-themed stamps that have won awards at domestic and international stamp exhibitions. This exhibition conveys the beautiful invitation of Hangzhou Asian Games to the world.

Xu Haifeng, China‘s first Olympic champion, and Chen Jialing, a famous artist, appeared at the opening ceremony of the event and participated in the release of two official stamp products of the Asian Games, “Glorious Asian Games Perfect” Asian Games poster stamps and “Ten Scenes of West Lake” Asian Games postage postcards. At the event site, the commemorative envelope “Hangzhou Asian Games Countdown 100 Days” and postage machine publicity stamp products were sold in limited quantities, and many postal fans rushed to buy them.

In addition, to commemorate the fire collection of the Hangzhou Asian Games, China Philatelic Co., Ltd. specially issued a commemorative cover of “The Fire Collection Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games”, which was officially released simultaneously at the event site. The exhibition of stamps and coins lasted for two days, promoting the common prosperity of people’s spiritual life and creating a good atmosphere for the whole people to welcome the Asian Games.