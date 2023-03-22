The recognized attorney Hubert Ramirezin interview with THE REPORTERstated that he has been leading the campaign of “I do not pay the property tax” whose purpose is to draw the attention of property owners in the city so that they do not pay the tax this year 2023, due to the illegal way in which it has been collected by the District administration.

According to Ramirez, Santa Marta is he third most expensive appraisal in Colombia having the minimum of properties. “How is it possible that Santa Marta is positioned in position three as the most expensive appraisal in Colombia having the minimum number of properties, if we review Bogotá it has all the properties you want, it is a city with 9 million people, you go to Cartagena and it is more Bigger than our city and we ended up in Barranquilla, let alone, as we do to be fighting for third and fourth place in the value of all the properties, it doesn’t fit in any head, because we don’t have a sufficient number of properties, but if we have the highest appraisal.”

In addition, he assured that they have come to Santa Marta people that the same adviser that they have properties in Bogota, and they have told him that the fort here is more expensive than the one there.

“When you look at the tourist destination, Bogotá is par excellence, there is Cartagena, we are like the fourth or fifth city with a tourist destination, rather that makes us less competitive, because if someone sees that they can buy an apartment at a very good price and sees These appraisals, which are so expensive, who can buy?… Nobody. In fact, notice that at the moment 50% of the construction sector has gone head over heels, we are paralyzed”.

On the other hand, it pointed out that the collection of this tax by the alkaldia, In addition to having exceeded the payment capacity of the taxpayers in a manner indiscriminatedoes not comply with the principles of tax legality and for this reason is subject to a class action lawsuit or individual that will allow said charge to be defeated.

Finally, he touched on one of the most important topics for the taxpayer and it is the coercive resolution, “if you are already with the coercive resolution and immediately make the appeals before the same District, which will surely deny the prescription, that refusal is issued by a resolution, that same resolution takes it to a center of conciliation to seek to reconcile with the administration, if not, you file a lawsuit against the District, and they will issue you a non-conciliation certificate, with those documents we go to the Administrative Court and file a claim for Nullity and Reinstatement and, there we win the 6 months that are needed for 2023 to end, and wait for 2024, but do not go to pay money, if you do not know how to do it, look for us and we will give you the bill, so that you know how you are going to defend yourself ”, he said.