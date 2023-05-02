Santiago Peña is elected President of the Republic

The President-elect of the Republic, Santiago Peña, spoke from the ANR Governing Board, after the resounding victory during the presidential elections held this Sunday.

From the hand of the president of the Colorado Party, Horacio Cartes, Santiago Peña, thanked the people who accompanied his project. “Democracy is my flag, but with bread, because it’s a lie, misery, freedom,” Peña said, paraphrasing a song.

Peña thanked former president Cartes for uniting the Colorado Party. “Thank you for this red victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” he said. «Horacio I admire the immensity of your qualified obstinacy for the luck of the ANR, that time rescuing it from the plain, this time uniting the family. Your contribution is not paid except with the currency of respect,” he said.

He also highlighted the work of José Alberto Alderete as campaign manager. “You are the most winner in history,” he said.

The virtual President of the Republic also thanked former candidate Arnoldo Wiens for his work to unify the ANR after the red inmates. Likewise, he highlighted the work of his future vice president, Pedro Alliana.

«I want to thank my family for being my support in this campaign. I want to thank my parents for my values, my brothers and friends, who trusted me, thanks to my children, my wife, my partner and friend,” she added.

The former Minister of Finance also assured that the country is going to banish fatalism. «I tell them that we are not going to disappoint them, we are not going to disappoint the co-religionists. I just want to say thank you. We do not celebrate a personal triumph, we celebrate the victory of the country that chose peace.”

The future president assured that from this Monday “he will begin to design the country that we all want.” “We have a lot to do. The task that awaits us is great. The time has come to put aside our differences,” he said.

Peña took the stage in the Governing Board once more than 80% of the votes were computed in the TSJE’s Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System (TREP).

The candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Efraín Alegre, spoke at a press conference from his home and recognized the wide advantage of the National Republican Association (ANR) during the general elections held this Sunday.

Preliminary data reveals a wide advantage for Peña over Efraín Alegre, candidate of the National Concertation, with more than 43% of the votes over 27.5% for the second candidate.