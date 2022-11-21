On November 19th, in Qixing Mountain Scenic Area, Yongding District, Zhangjiajie City, tourists had a glimpse of Zhangjiajie’s thousands of strange peaks at the 1520 Observation Deck, which was spectacular.Huasheng OnlineAll media reporter Tong Di photo

Hunan tourism image logo

Huasheng Online News, November 20th, 19th, the opening ceremony of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and the Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference released the Hunan tourism image promotion slogan “Sanxiang and Four Waters Meet in Hunan” and a new tourism image logo (LOGO).

In order to accurately position the image of Hunan tourism and enhance the popularity and reputation of Hunan tourism, in January this year, the Office of the Organizing Committee of the First Hunan Tourism Development Conference (Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism) publicly solicited works from the public, and a total of Hunan tourism image promotion slogans were received. There were 19,619 manuscripts, and 871 valid manuscripts for the Hunan Tourism Image Logo (LOGO). After expert review and extensive solicitation of opinions, the promotional slogan of Hunan’s tourism image was determined as “Three Xiangs and Four Waters Meet in Hunan”.

The tourism image promotion slogan of “Sanxiang and four rivers meet in Hunan” has written the wind of the land of Hunan for thousands of years, the unique geographical features of the vast Dongting and Hunan, Zi, Yuan, and Li “one lake and four waters”, and “Lixiang, Xiaoxiang , Steaming Hunan” long-standing regional culture.

The Hunan tourism image logo (LOGO) has distinctive Hunan characteristics, concise and lively graphics, and rich and vivid meanings. It takes “one lake and four waters, hibiscus blooming, four colors blooming, and a beautiful Hunan” as the core of its creation, and it is in line with the tourism image promotion slogan “Three The connotation of the temperament and connotation of “Xiangsi Water Meet Hunan” fits very well.

■Provincial propaganda and cultural units support Ding Pengzhi, the front working team of the Tourism Development Conference

Link·Publication

These works are intended to be awarded, do you have any opinions?

Huasheng Online, November 20th, today, the reporter learned from the Office of the Organizing Committee of the First Hunan Tourism Development Conference (Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism) that the Hunan tourism promotional slogan and tourism image logo (LOGO) collection activity launched in January this year was reviewed. It has been released and will be publicized from now on. The publicity period is from November 20th to 25th.

After rigorous evaluation by experts, the evaluation results of Hunan tourism promotional slogan and tourism image logo (LOGO) were determined. There are 2 second prizes and 7 third prizes (the first prize is vacant) for Hunan tourism promotional slogans. If more than one person contributes to the same winning slogan, it will only be recognized as one award and won jointly.

One first prize, two second prizes, and six third prizes were selected for the Hunan Tourism Image Logo (LOGO).

During the publicity period, if there is any objection to the results, comments can be made. The report should be specific and detailed, and please leave your real name and contact information for verification. The phone number of the organizing committee: 0731-85286045, email: [email protected], please do not send repeated emails.