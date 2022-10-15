Home News Sara Pedri, new research with the underwater carabinieri and specialized dogs. The sister: “He has to go home”
News

Sara Pedri, new research with the underwater carabinieri and specialized dogs. The sister: “He has to go home”

by admin
Sara Pedri, new research with the underwater carabinieri and specialized dogs. The sister: “He has to go home”

BOLOGNA – The research of Sara Pedri, the 31-year-old gynecologist from Forlì who died on March 4, 2021, the day after she resigned from the Trento health center for which she worked for will restart tomorrow (Sunday 16 October), in the Santa Giustina lake. “I’m happy with this news. Sara is there, and she has to go home,” says her sister Emanuela.

See also  The number of infected people in the mainland soars, and the tragic situation of the infant isolation point in Shanghai is exposed | Shanghai Epidemic | Jilin Epidemic | CCP Virus

You may also like

Tension between FdI and FI, what will happen...

Vittorio Veneto, the former junta cuts her hair...

Falls off his bike with his mother: a...

The Ponte degli Alpini shines again: once the...

20th party congress opens on Sunday with ‘appropriate...

With the cut in parliamentarians, savings of almost...

Wang Qishan leaked the inside story of the...

A driver attacked and threatened in Ivrea, a...

Why did Xi’s speech change drastically when the...

De Luca speaks to young industrialists: “For Ignazio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy