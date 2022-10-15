BOLOGNA – The research of Sara Pedri, the 31-year-old gynecologist from Forlì who died on March 4, 2021, the day after she resigned from the Trento health center for which she worked for will restart tomorrow (Sunday 16 October), in the Santa Giustina lake. “I’m happy with this news. Sara is there, and she has to go home,” says her sister Emanuela.
