Like every weekend today, Saturday 11 March 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58 and 146) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channels 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with guide Alessandra De Stefano. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it

ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 14:50 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 #6 | Osimo Station > Osimo (direct)

from Osimo [Ancona]

commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi

Motocronaca: Stephen Rized



ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 11 March 2023

ore 06:00 Short Track – World Championships – 1st day (live)

from Alone [Korea]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro

from Alone [Korea] commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro ore 07:25 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)

ore 07:37 Short Track – World Championships – 1st day (live)

from Alone [Korea]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro

from Alone [Korea] commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro ore 09:15 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)

from the TV5 studio – Milan

Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

from the TV5 studio – Milan Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa ore 09:25 Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 1st heat (live)

that Kranjska Gora [Slovenia]

commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati

that Kranjska Gora [Slovenia] commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati ore 10:25 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)

from the TV5 studio – Milan

Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

from the TV5 studio – Milan Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa ore 10:30 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 1st run (live)

yes Aare [Svezia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca

yes Aare [Svezia] commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca ore 11:35 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)

from the TV5 studio – Milan

Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

from the TV5 studio – Milan Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa 11:40 Heading: Man and the Sea

edited by Julius Guazzini

edited by Julius Guazzini 12:10 Heading: The Unmissable (promo)

ore 12:15 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)

from the TV5 studio – Milan

Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

from the TV5 studio – Milan Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa ore 12:25 Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 2nd round (live)

that Kranjska Gora [Slovenia]

commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati

that Kranjska Gora [Slovenia] commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati ore 13:25 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)

from the TV5 studio – Milan

Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

from the TV5 studio – Milan Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa ore 13:27 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 2nd run (live)

yes Aare [Svezia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca

yes Aare [Svezia] commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca ore 14:25 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)

from the TV5 studio – Milan

Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa

from the TV5 studio – Milan Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa ore 14:30 Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 #6 | Osimo Station > Osimo (direct)

from Osimo [Ancona]

commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi

Motocronaca: Stephen Rized

from Osimo [Ancona] commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi Motocronaca: Stephen Rized 2.50 pm Rally: Italian Championship – race 2 (delayed)

from Il Ciocco [Lucca]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli

from Il Ciocco [Lucca] commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli 3.50 pm Heading: Racing Department

edited by Mauro Valente

edited by Mauro Valente 4.25 pm Snowboarding: Cross World Cup (delayed)

from Sierra Nevada [Spagna]

commentary: Silvano Ploner and Alvaro Del Farra

from Sierra Nevada [Spagna] commentary: Silvano Ploner and Alvaro Del Farra ore 17:50 Men’s Volleyball: Superlega Credem Banca 2022/23 #22: Verona – Cisterna (live)

from Verona

commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

from Verona commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta ore 20:20 Women’s Volleyball; Camp: Italian 2022/23 #22: Conegliano – Novara (live)

from Villorba [Treviso]

commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani

from Villorba [Treviso] commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani 11.00 pm Heading: Reparto Corse (repeat)

ore 23:30 News – TG Sport Notte (live)

from the Virtual studio

from the Virtual studio ore 23:45 Section: Tg Sport – Special Championship (live)

from studio SR8 – Rome

Lead: Fabrizio Tumbarello – In studio: Claudia Garcia and Ubaldo Righetti

from studio SR8 – Rome Lead: Fabrizio Tumbarello – In studio: Claudia Garcia and Ubaldo Righetti 00:30 Cycling: Paris – Nice 2023 7th stage: Nice > Col ​​de la Couillole (delayed)

from the Col de la Couillole [Francia]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

from the Col de la Couillole [Francia] commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli 02.15 am Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s 50 km World Cup – Tech Mass Start: Free (delayed)

da Oslo [Norvegia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna

da Oslo [Norvegia] commentary: Franco Bragagna 04.30 am Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico 6th stage: Osimo Stazione > Osimo (repeat)

05:00 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 2nd round (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 06:00 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)

Short Track – World Championships – 1st day (live)

from Alone [Korea]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro

from Alone [Korea] commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro ore 08:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Artistic Gymnastics: World Cup, Baku: 1st day (live)

and Baku [Azerbaigian]

Commentary: Andrea Fusco and Carmine Luppino

and Baku [Azerbaigian] Commentary: Andrea Fusco and Carmine Luppino ore 09:45 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Rally: Italian Championship – race 2 (live)

from Il Ciocco [Lucca]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli

from Il Ciocco [Lucca] commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli ore 10:30 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 50 km World Cup – Tech Mass Start: Free (direct)

da Oslo [Norvegia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

Sabato Sport, broadcast on Saturday 11 March on Rai Radio1 from 2 pm and hosted by Manuela Collazzo, will open with updates on the second round of the Women’s Slalom of the Ski World Cup, from Are, with the correspondent Emilio Mancuso. At 2.50 pm “All football minute by minute”, conducted by Filippo Corsini, with the Serie A match Empoli-Udinese and the six Serie B matches Parma-Sudtirol, Modena-Pisa, Perugia-Reggina, Cittadella-Palermo, Benevento-Como and, from 4.15 pm, the big match Bari-Frosinone. At 15.15 the Six Nations rugby with Italy-Wales will be included in the lineup, breaking latest news by Paolo Pacitti. At 18 the kick-off of Napoli-Atalanta, with Francesco Repice and Fabrizio Cappella. The match at 20.45 Bologna-Lazio will be told by Massimo Barchiesi and Nicola Zanarini. At the end, until 11.30 pm, commentators Sebino Nela and Filippo Grassia will answer messages and phone calls from listeners.

Article by Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________



Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs