Home News Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 11 March 2023 | direct Alpine Skiing Kranjska Gora + Aare, Tyrrhenian-Adriatic
News

Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 11 March 2023 | direct Alpine Skiing Kranjska Gora + Aare, Tyrrhenian-Adriatic

by admin
Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 11 March 2023 | direct Alpine Skiing Kranjska Gora + Aare, Tyrrhenian-Adriatic

Like every weekend today, Saturday 11 March 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58 and 146) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channels 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with guide Alessandra De Stefano. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)
edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it

ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:
News – TG Sport Day (live)
from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 14:50 – RAIDUE HD:
Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 #6 | Osimo Station > Osimo (direct)
from Osimo [Ancona]
commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi
Motocronaca: Stephen Rized

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:
News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)
from studio SR5 – Rome

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 11 March 2023

  • ore 06:00 Short Track – World Championships – 1st day (live)
    from Alone [Korea]
    commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro
  • ore 07:25 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)
  • ore 07:37 Short Track – World Championships – 1st day (live)
    from Alone [Korea]
    commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro
  • ore 09:15 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)
    from the TV5 studio – Milan
    Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa
  • ore 09:25 Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 1st heat (live)
    that Kranjska Gora [Slovenia]
    commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati
  • ore 10:25 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)
    from the TV5 studio – Milan
    Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa
  • ore 10:30 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 1st run (live)
    yes Aare [Svezia]
    commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca
  • ore 11:35 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)
    from the TV5 studio – Milan
    Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa
  • 11:40 Heading: Man and the Sea
    edited by Julius Guazzini
  • 12:10 Heading: The Unmissable (promo)
  • ore 12:15 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)
    from the TV5 studio – Milan
    Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa
  • ore 12:25 Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 2nd round (live)
    that Kranjska Gora [Slovenia]
    commentary: Davide Labate and Alberto Schieppati
  • ore 13:25 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)
    from the TV5 studio – Milan
    Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa
  • ore 13:27 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 2nd run (live)
    yes Aare [Svezia]
    commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Giulio Bosca
  • ore 14:25 Category: Alpine Ski Study (direct)
    from the TV5 studio – Milan
    Con: SAbrina Gandolfi and Paolo De Chiesa
  • ore 14:30 Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 #6 | Osimo Station > Osimo (direct)
    from Osimo [Ancona]
    commentary: Francesco Pancani and Alessandro Petacchi
    Motocronaca: Stephen Rized
  • 2.50 pm Rally: Italian Championship – race 2 (delayed)
    from Il Ciocco [Lucca]
    commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli
  • 3.50 pm Heading: Racing Department
    edited by Mauro Valente
  • 4.25 pm Snowboarding: Cross World Cup (delayed)
    from Sierra Nevada [Spagna]
    commentary: Silvano Ploner and Alvaro Del Farra
  • ore 17:50 Men’s Volleyball: Superlega Credem Banca 2022/23 #22: Verona – Cisterna (live)
    from Verona
    commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta
  • ore 20:20 Women’s Volleyball; Camp: Italian 2022/23 #22: Conegliano – Novara (live)
    from Villorba [Treviso]
    commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani
  • 11.00 pm Heading: Reparto Corse (repeat)
  • ore 23:30 News – TG Sport Notte (live)
    from the Virtual studio
  • ore 23:45 Section: Tg Sport – Special Championship (live)
    from studio SR8 – Rome
    Lead: Fabrizio Tumbarello – In studio: Claudia Garcia and Ubaldo Righetti
  • 00:30 Cycling: Paris – Nice 2023 7th stage: Nice > Col ​​de la Couillole (delayed)
    from the Col de la Couillole [Francia]
    commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli
  • 02.15 am Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s 50 km World Cup – Tech Mass Start: Free (delayed)
    da Oslo [Norvegia]
    commentary: Franco Bragagna
  • 04.30 am Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico 6th stage: Osimo Stazione > Osimo (repeat)
  • 05:00 Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom World Cup 2022/23 – 2nd round (repeat)
See also  Conegliano, record turnover and 500 euro bonus for Garbellotto

*** There may be changes to the schedule
in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

  • 24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)
    All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel
  • ore 06:00 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)
    Short Track – World Championships – 1st day (live)
    from Alone [Korea]
    commentary: Davide Novelli and Gabriella Monteduro
  • ore 08:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)
    Artistic Gymnastics: World Cup, Baku: 1st day (live)
    and Baku [Azerbaigian]
    Commentary: Andrea Fusco and Carmine Luppino
  • ore 09:45 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)
    Rally: Italian Championship – race 2 (live)
    from Il Ciocco [Lucca]
    commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli
  • ore 10:30 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)
    Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 50 km World Cup – Tech Mass Start: Free (direct)
    da Oslo [Norvegia]
    commentary: Franco Bragagna

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 11 March 2023 | direct Alpine Skiing Kranjska Gora + Aare, Tyrrhenian-AdriaticSabato Sport, broadcast on Saturday 11 March on Rai Radio1 from 2 pm and hosted by Manuela Collazzo, will open with updates on the second round of the Women’s Slalom of the Ski World Cup, from Are, with the correspondent Emilio Mancuso. At 2.50 pm “All football minute by minute”, conducted by Filippo Corsini, with the Serie A match Empoli-Udinese and the six Serie B matches Parma-Sudtirol, Modena-Pisa, Perugia-Reggina, Cittadella-Palermo, Benevento-Como and, from 4.15 pm, the big match Bari-Frosinone. At 15.15 the Six Nations rugby with Italy-Wales will be included in the lineup, breaking latest news by Paolo Pacitti. At 18 the kick-off of Napoli-Atalanta, with Francesco Repice and Fabrizio Cappella. The match at 20.45 Bologna-Lazio will be told by Massimo Barchiesi and Nicola Zanarini. At the end, until 11.30 pm, commentators Sebino Nela and Filippo Grassia will answer messages and phone calls from listeners.

See also  Weather forecast until Sunday: autumn arrives with storms, strong winds and thermal collapse

Article by Simone Rossi
per “Digital-News.it
(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________

Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs

You may also like

Bari celebrates 100 years of partisan Benedetto Armenise...

In Madhya Pradesh, women police officials bulldozed a...

How to maintain weight without giving up eating...

Idomeni, Mohammed’s journey back / Greece / Areas...

How did the only woman in the university...

It debuts in Italian cycling

The raiders engaged in the Gold Finger 2023

The Russian Federation was outraged by the plans...

Replacement of aqueduct networks in sections 1 and...

Florence, on the web tramway construction sites and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy