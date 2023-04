On the same day, the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair opened. This exhibition mainly focuses on daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decorations, with 18 exhibition areas and 24,000 booths, and nearly 12,000 exhibitors. Among them, a maternity, infant and child exhibition area has been newly set up, displaying baby carriages, baby clothes, accessories, preschool education supplies, mother and baby electrical appliances and other market hot-selling products.

This is the Canton Fair Pavilion taken on April 23.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



On April 23, buyers learned about stroller products in the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei



On April 23, buyers purchased baby carriages in the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei



On April 23, buyers purchased baby feeding bottles at the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei



On April 23, a buyer took pictures of children’s toilet products in the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei



On April 23, buyers and exhibitors negotiated in the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair, the Maternity, Infant and Children Exhibition Area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei



On April 23, buyers and exhibitors negotiated in the home accessories exhibition area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



This is the artificial flower exhibition area taken on April 23.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



On April 23, buyers were learning about the performance of drone products.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



On April 23, buyers and exhibitors negotiated in the remote control car toy exhibition area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



On April 23, buyers and exhibitors negotiated in the porcelain exhibition area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



On April 23, buyers were experiencing the performance of massage chairs.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua



