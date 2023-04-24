FOOTBALL Derby at Sant’Angelo, Fanfulla in trouble

Sant’Angelo’s masterpiece of cynicism. The Rossoneri from Barasi conquered the “Dossenina” 2-0 and took a decisive step towards salvation. For Fanfulla a very bitter ko: with the 4 penalty points arriving for the “Lusha affair” the bianconeri would drop to 42, -4 from their cousins ​​and in the middle of the play out area. In the first half the Warrior held the pitch well, but in the final Sant’Angelo made the most of a combination between Gobbi and Spaviero: a precise diagonal which was worth the classic goal by the ex. At the beginning of the second half Siani devours the equalizer, Nucci pulls down the gate and Sant’Angelo scores the double in the 18th minute: Agnelli commits a handball on a cross from Spavieto, the referee indicates the penalty and Gobbi converts. In the final, Fanfulla tries with little conviction, the Barasini hold their ground and in the end celebrate in front of their fans.