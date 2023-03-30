The oil industry is booming again: since Russia has been subject to harsh sanctions, EU companies have been fleeing to their international production sites in order to work cost-effectively. The winner of the energy poker is Saturn Oil & Gas. The Canadian company puts…

The oil industry is booming again: since Russia has been subject to harsh sanctions, EU companies have been fleeing to their international production sites in order to work cost-effectively. The winner of the energy poker is Saturn Oil & Gas. The Canadian company is now presenting the results of the financial year 2022. It becomes clear how hard the company has worked on the substance in order to grow continuously. Change is also noticeable at Bayer in the course of the CEO change. Research in the field of women’s health is discontinued, only a new blockbuster is still in the pipeline, but it’s tough. AMC’s price jump shows that the stock market is associated with fear and greed. A single message of Amazon takeover rumors gives investors access… Read the article here further

