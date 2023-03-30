Home Sports Barcelona and Arsenal continue – Three Swiss women in the Champions League semifinals – Sport
Sports

Barcelona and Arsenal continue – Three Swiss women in the Champions League semifinals – Sport

by admin
Barcelona and Arsenal continue – Three Swiss women in the Champions League semifinals – Sport
Barcelona and Arsenal continue – three Swiss women in the Champions League semifinals – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

  1. Sport

  2. Women’s soccer

  3. Current article

Contents

Barcelona (with Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic) and Arsenal (with Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz) are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Legend:

Marked on the field presence

Lia Wälti (right).

Keystone/Anna Szilagyi

FC Barcelona’s women gave AS Roma no chance in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The Spaniards won the Camp Nou 5-1, the final score was 6-1. The Catalans were already leading 3-0 at the break, the Italians had little to counter the dominance of the “Blaugrana”.

National player Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, who came on as a substitute in the first leg, was not used in front of more than 50,000 fans. In the semifinals, Barcelona will face either Chelsea or Lyon.

Arsenal with the turnaround in the second leg

Arsenal London defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in front of their home crowd in the second quarter-final on Wednesday. Since the Germans only won the first leg 1-0, they have to bow out in the quarter-finals. The Swiss Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz played through the “Gunners”. Frida Maanum (20th) and Emma Blackstenius (26th) were responsible for the goals. The semi-final opponent is called Wolfsburg or PSG.

Foul by Maritz, push by Damnjanovic – both cautioned



  1. Sport

  2. Women’s soccer

  3. Current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  Pozzetto: “Break down the San Siro? As a Milan supporter but also a friend of Moratti I say that…”

You may also like

Was Julian Nagelsmann’s lack of respect fatal?

NBA: 10 games, there is the return of...

Pyro alarm in the U7 league – crazy...

Dumfries and his successor, nostalgia for Zaniolo, Mou...

“Ping” was brilliant and won the championship——A record...

Even the rain doesn’t stop him: Sinner in...

Summer McIntosh, 16-year-old swimming prodigy: at the Canadian...

Borussia Dortmund: Ex-BVB stars look back on a...

Potenza-Messina: there is still time for dreams and...

THW in the Champions League quarter-finals: Kiel-Star punishes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy