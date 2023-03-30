Barcelona (with Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic) and Arsenal (with Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz) are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

FC Barcelona’s women gave AS Roma no chance in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The Spaniards won the Camp Nou 5-1, the final score was 6-1. The Catalans were already leading 3-0 at the break, the Italians had little to counter the dominance of the “Blaugrana”.

National player Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, who came on as a substitute in the first leg, was not used in front of more than 50,000 fans. In the semifinals, Barcelona will face either Chelsea or Lyon.

Arsenal with the turnaround in the second leg

Arsenal London defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in front of their home crowd in the second quarter-final on Wednesday. Since the Germans only won the first leg 1-0, they have to bow out in the quarter-finals. The Swiss Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz played through the “Gunners”. Frida Maanum (20th) and Emma Blackstenius (26th) were responsible for the goals. The semi-final opponent is called Wolfsburg or PSG.

