Home » Sauna Mode Continues: Heatwave Hits Jiangsu with Temperature Rising Above 35°C
News

Sauna Mode Continues: Heatwave Hits Jiangsu with Temperature Rising Above 35°C

by admin

The recent “sauna” mode continues

Today is the first day of the end of the month. In the next three days, most parts of Jiangsu will be mainly sunny to cloudy, and the temperature will gradually rise. On the 12th, the highest temperature in some parts of Jiangsu will reach above 35°C. In addition, it will be sultry and the sense of humidity will increase. “Sauna” “The physical sensation is obvious, and heatstroke prevention is essential.

For most parts of our country, the beginning of autumn is just hot, and many places are still “steaming and cooking”, and “sauna days” will appear frequently. Yesterday, the highest temperature in the province was 34.5°C, which appeared in the urban area of ​​Wuxi. Although it did not reach the high temperature line of 35°C, the relative humidity in most parts of the province was around 60%. Parts of Wuxi and Suzhou reached 80%+, and the body temperature was much higher than the monitored temperature. Jiangsu Meteorology explained that when the temperature is 32°C and the relative humidity reaches 60%, the body temperature can reach 37°C.

Yesterday, Nanjing was affected by the northerly airflow around the typhoon, and the weather was mainly sunny to cloudy. Yesterday morning, the temperature in the whole city was 27°C to 28°C, and the humidity was also low. Finally, the feeling of stuffiness when going out was gone. But then the temperature gradually rose, and the highest temperature in the city reached 32°C to 33°C in the afternoon, with strong sunshine and a clear sense of heat. In the next three days, Nanjing will be sunny to cloudy, lacking the moisture of rain, and the temperature will rise slowly. The highest temperature is expected to be 35°C to 36°C on the 12th.

Recent weather in Nanjing: Cloudy today, with a northerly wind of magnitude 4, 25°C to 34°C; tomorrow, cloudy to sunny, with a southeast wind of magnitude 3 to 4, 215°C to 35°C; the day after tomorrow will be sunny to cloudy, with a southeast wind of magnitude 3 to 4, 26°C to 36°C (Yu Dandan)

You may also like

LOCARNO 76 – “Rossosperanza”, young people in disarray

New .week: Cores of atoms in cores of...

Shottas and Espartanos announce 30-day truce in Buenaventura

Nigeria to Issue Blockchain Verifiable Certificates for NYSC...

Basecamp: The weekend will be suitable for scallops

Man found dead in Hurtado was a military...

books, illness, private life and marriage of the...

Legislative Assembly extends exception regime

Riot and escape attempt at the Arauca Police...

Social Security Administration Begins Delivery of Checks for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy