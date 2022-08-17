Home News Saved from the Pianoro Oasis, now Ziggy has been adopted by Giorgia Soleri and Damiano dei Maneskin
Saved from the Pianoro Oasis, now Ziggy has been adopted by Giorgia Soleri and Damiano dei Maneskin

Saved from the Pianoro Oasis, now Ziggy has been adopted by Giorgia Soleri and Damiano dei Maneskin

After so much misfortune – mistreatment and abandonment – the care of the Feline Oasis of Pianoro, which restored him strength and health, and now also a family that adopted him, very special: Mattia, the cat rescued by the volunteers of the Bolognese oasis, now his name is Ziggy and he is the third cat of Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David, who on Instagram tell the story of the encounter with this undernourished and shabby cat, and then the arrival at home where the other two cats of the couple were waiting for him

