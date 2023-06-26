Saxon Switzerland: mountaineers crashed from climbing rocks in Nikolsdorf walls

Another mountaineer had an accident while climbing near Königstein. On Sunday afternoon, a 34-year-old man fell from a height of about ten meters from a rock on the Nikolsdorf walls in Saxon Switzerland. Members of the mountain rescue team in Bad Schandau had given first medical aid to the casualty, who, according to the emergency services, was traveling with a group of adults and children. He was driven to Leupoldishain and taken to a clinic.

Fallen man apparently not roped

The man from the Dresden region had apparently fallen out of the wall of the “Barriere” climbing rock while attaching ropes. He was not roped up, reported a mountain rescue service member MDR SACHSEN.

In mid-June, a 61-year-old mountaineer from Brandenburg slipped while climbing and fell into the rope in the nearby Bielatal. He was taken to a hospital in Dresden by rescue helicopter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

