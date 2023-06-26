Home » Saxon Switzerland: mountaineers crashed from climbing rocks in Nikolsdorf walls
News

Saxon Switzerland: mountaineers crashed from climbing rocks in Nikolsdorf walls

by admin
Saxon Switzerland: mountaineers crashed from climbing rocks in Nikolsdorf walls

Another mountaineer had an accident while climbing near Königstein. On Sunday afternoon, a 34-year-old man fell from a height of about ten meters from a rock on the Nikolsdorf walls in Saxon Switzerland. Members of the mountain rescue team in Bad Schandau had given first medical aid to the casualty, who, according to the emergency services, was traveling with a group of adults and children. He was driven to Leupoldishain and taken to a clinic.

Fallen man apparently not roped

The man from the Dresden region had apparently fallen out of the wall of the “Barriere” climbing rock while attaching ropes. He was not roped up, reported a mountain rescue service member MDR SACHSEN.

In mid-June, a 61-year-old mountaineer from Brandenburg slipped while climbing and fell into the rope in the nearby Bielatal. He was taken to a hospital in Dresden by rescue helicopter.

See also  Microsoft announces changes to cloud services after EU allegations

You may also like

Liverpool revealed the new number that Luis Díaz...

“Kamikaze cyclists” are not welcome in Fellbach

DRC/Exetat 2023: 1,008,253 students expected

Surprise! This is the largest company in Cesar,...

Mali adopts new constitution

DRC: the Franco-Congolese Vitiligo Association raises awareness for...

Prepare for the temporary closure of Mega Cable

During a group talk with members of the...

Twitter faces fines in the billions

There was an accident at Tamme intersection –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy