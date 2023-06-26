Home » «High risk of infectious diseases, even serious ones such as malaria»
Mosquito alarm and high risk of infectious diseases: to take stock with beraking latest news Salute e Matthew Bassetti, primary Infectious diseases Policlinico San Martino of Genoa. “This summer there is an increase in the proliferation of mosquitoes that could transmit even serious infectious diseases, such as malaria,” Bassetti said.

Mosquitoes, Bassetti’s alarm

Infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes “have had a sharp increase in Europe due to climate change. In 2022, 71 autochthonous cases of dengue were recorded, 65 in France and 6 in Spain. Also peak of West Nile cases with 1,133 cases and 92 deaths, of which more than 700 cases in Italy », recalls Bassetti. «Mosquitoes are not only annoying – he adds – but as mentioned they are vectors of infectious diseases and also in Italy there is this problem and we see only the tip of the iceberg. The disinfestation of big cities should start in March with the pruning of the plants, interventions on the larvae where there is stagnation of water and then continue on the adult mosquitoes in the summer months.

«The West Nile virus grew in 2022 in some areas of the country, so much so that Italy recorded the highest number of cases in Europe – recalls Bassetti -. Then there is the bogeyman of chikungunya right in the province of Ferrara hit by the floods». But what should be done to avoid the risk of stings? “Prevention should be done by the Municipalities – the infectious disease specialist remarks – the citizen can be careful in dressing, perhaps covering the ankles, use repellents and if he has a garden or a balcony, prevent the water from stagnating”.

