Sayco and Asobares agree benefits for the payment of copyright

Sayco and Asobares agree benefits for the payment of copyright

The Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia – Sayco, and the Association of Bars of Colombia – Asobares, reached an agreement that defines the conditions for the payment of copyrights for the performance of live and/or recorded music in establishments of commerce, affiliated to Asobares.

According to the agreement, the entrepreneurs of bars, discos, canteens and the like will have, among other benefits: Preferential rates for “events with entrance fee” in commercial establishments affiliated with Asobares and for “events with entrance fee” organized by permanent producers in scenarios other than the establishment of commerce.

Likewise, Sayco undertakes to provide special attention to members of Asobares Colombia in the procedures to obtain the required licenses.

“This agreement establishes fair rates both for establishments and for Colombian authors and composers,” said Sayco’s general manager, César Ahumada, who added that his administration has always been willing to agree with all businessmen and with all associations. that are part of the music chain.

For his part, Camilo Ospina, president of the board of directors of Asobares, expressed his satisfaction with the signing of this agreement: “definitely one of the great paths of Asobares is to strengthen the circulation of artists, presentations, and live music in the establishments throughout Colombia”, he also asserted that “this agreement that we reached today between Sayco and Asobares, is a strengthening of those relations that result in businessmen having economic benefits for the presentations or shows they do and of course that they get that money to the artists and composers”.

