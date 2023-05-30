Home » Angers dismisses Ilyes Chetti – L’Équipe
Angers announced Tuesday the dismissal of Ilyes Chetti (28 years old). The left side was sentenced on April 6 to four months in prison suspended for acts of sexual assault committed on December 4 in an Anjou nightclub. The same day, he was suspended for a month by the club, which wanted to take its time before making a decision. “Angers SCO informs of the dismissal of the player Mr. Ilyes Chetti taking into account the facts alleged and recognized by the latter”communicated the SCO, last in Ligue 1 and relegated to Ligue 2.

However, the story between Angers and the player is not completely over because the transfer of Chetti last summer led FIFA to deprive the Anjou club of recruitment for the next two transfer windows. Angers hopes that the effect of his appeal will be suspensive in order to be able to attract new players.

