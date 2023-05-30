Angers dismisses Ilyes Chetti – L’Équipe

Angers announced Tuesday the dismissal of Ilyes Chetti (28 years old). The left side was sentenced on April 6 to four months in prison suspended for acts of sexual assault committed on December 4 in an Anjou nightclub. The same day, he was suspended for a month by the club, which wanted to take its time before making a decision. “Angers SCO informs of the dismissal of the player Mr. Ilyes Chetti taking into account the facts alleged and recognized by the latter”communicated the SCO, last in Ligue 1 and relegated to Ligue 2.