God’s plans are unfathomable. Gunter, the son of the Bavarian Duke Tassilo, killed a boar with a spear, which also fatally wounded him with its tusks. The famous Benedictine monastery was founded on the site of the hunting accident in the forest near today’s Kremsmünster. That’s what the fairy tale says, which cyclists can now read on display boards at a rest area on the Kremstal cycle path, just like legends elsewhere.

