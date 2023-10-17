European Championship qualification: Italy fears double hit at Wembley

In terms of sport, Italy can take a big step towards the European Championships in Germany with a win against England after the 1-2 home defeat in March. The “Squadra Azzurra” is second in the table ahead of Ukraine with the same points, but has played one game less. The first two teams win the ticket straight away; the new national coach Luciano Spalletti and his team want to avoid the arduous detour via the play-offs at all costs.

“It’s a game where we’ll see what potential we have,” said Spalletti. A defeat would put the 2021 European champions under even greater pressure ahead of crucial games against North Macedonia and Ukraine in November. Given the situation, none of the three young stars will be there. With an increase of three points, the English have the best prospects as the undefeated league leaders.

more on the subject

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification

Betting scandal involving young Juventus star

But the Italians are more concerned than the initial situation with a betting scandal that is already being described in the media as a “tsunami”. No fewer than three young stars are suspected of being involved in illegal online sports betting. The names of other footballers involved in the scandal will be announced on Tuesday evening. This was announced by the former celebrity photographer Fabrizio Corona, who brought the scandal to light. The 49-year-old was just released after seven years in prison, including for extortion.

After Corona’s latest announcement, not only is there great unrest, but so are expectations. Because the matter could have a lasting impact on Italian football. The central figure in the betting scandal has so far been Nicolo Fagioli. The 22-year-old Juventus midfielder is said to have lost more than a million euros in online sports betting. Apparently several teammates at Juve knew about his problems.

AP/Antonio Calanni Nicolo Fagioli is the focus of the ever-growing betting scandal

According to Italian media reports, Fagioli has now confessed and is cooperating with the investigating public prosecutor’s office in Turin in order to obtain a lower sentence for himself. However, he denies having bet on his own team’s games. Gambling is generally permitted in Italy, but this does not apply to illegal online platforms. Players are also not allowed to bet on sports in which they are active. In the event of misconduct, in addition to fines, there is a risk of at least a three-year ban – nationally and internationally.

Duo released from team squad

In the meantime, the affair has affected two other young stars: 23-year-old Sandro Tonali and his 24-year-old national teammate Nicolo Zaniolo. Particularly explosive in connection with the upcoming summit in Wembley: Both are under contract in the English Premier League. Tonali only moved from Milan to Newcastle United in the summer for an estimated 80 million euros, Zaniolo plays at Aston Villa.

The duo were immediately released from the European Championship qualifying training camp by the Italian federation after their names were revealed. Investigators confiscated the suspects’ cell phones and tablets. The Tonali case in particular is now being followed intensively. For many in Italy, he was seen as a possible successor to midfield strategist Andrea Pirlo. According to a report in the newspaper “La Repubblica” (Monday edition), Tonali has now also confessed and is ready to cooperate with the public prosecutor’s office. His lawyers said he was “devastated.”