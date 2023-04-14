Delivery by 19 September 2023

ScaLIurbani, the event promoted by the Order of Architects of Livorno, now in its fifth edition, launches a contest to activate a reflection on the sea, the architecture, the city and, above all, to give free rein to imagination and fantasy, fundamental to the profession of architects.

The 2023 edition will be dedicated to interior architecturei.e. the most intimate space of the rooms that brings together the wishes of the client and the imagination of the designer, but which at the same time mirrors the times we live in, with the habits and fashions we go through.

With title Save(LA)insidethe competition invites you to interpret the beauty of interior architecture, whether they are museums, a room, a ruin, a historic building, a church, etc.

How to participate

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers, participation is free.

Photo shoots – color or black and white – will do printed on photographic paperpreferably glossy, 30×40 cm in size (other formats are not permitted) and sent by post or hand delivered in a sealed envelope to the address “Ordine Architetti di Livorno, via Peroni 27, 57123, Livorno” by 12.30 on 19 September 2023with the application form attached.

Jury

Andrea Dani | surveyor and photographer

| surveyor and photographer Demi World | architect and event manager ScaLIurbani

| architect and event manager ScaLIurbani Vladimiro Demi | architect and photographer

| architect and photographer Julia Mucci | architect and secretary of the Order of Architects PPC of Livorno

| architect and secretary of the Order of Architects PPC of Livorno John Raimondi | Livorno Aquarium biologist and writer of children’s books

Award

1st classified : 500 euro

: 500 euro any honorable mentions

The photographs will be the subject of an exhibition set up on the occasion of the ScaLIurbani 2023 event, scheduled from 5 to 7 October 2023.

Announcement and information

