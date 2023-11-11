Scandal shakes the Cali Animal Welfare Center

A new controversy revolves around the city of Cali, this time due to the leak of an audio on social networks that involved Liliana María Sierra Chávez, the director of the Animal Welfare Center, CBA, in the city.

In the recordings, the official would expose possible questionable practices that have generated outrage among citizens and animal rights defenders.

In the audio, the director of the CBA suggests prioritizing certain cases over others, it could even be implied that some animals are admitted to the center without receiving adequate medical care.

Comments are heard from Chávez such as “you can take an animal, for example: you are in an emergency and there is another animal there that is serious, so take it in in the meantime, so don’t do anything while it’s over, but take the animal in. Look, we are going to receive it, we are going to try to stabilize it. […] They would have entered that dog, it is inside and people don’t know, but after half an hour they come out and tell him, look, we are trying, but the dog is very bad and they come back and break in.”

The intervention of another voice is also heard, possibly from the veterinarian who stated that “it is not the same as having your dog die in the operating room, in the office or in any internal place, even if you have not done anything to the dog.” “The man dies there in the waiting room.”

The situation has also brought to light complaints from other organizations that claim not to receive the necessary attention from the CBA.

There has been a call for greater transparency and accountability in the management of this important center for animal welfare.

The scandal continues to unfold, and citizens expect concrete answers from the competent authorities.

CBA director apologizes

In response to the recent controversy generated by the audio leak, the director of the Animal Welfare Center spoke out through a video uploaded to her social networks, where she apologizes and clarifies what happened.

According to Chávez, the audio in question reveals an internal meeting where details of a specific case were discussed: “on June 14, a case was presented at the CBA of a person who arrived with a very serious dog, the veterinarian on duty came out and He explained to the woman that he had to perform surgery because he already had a high-risk anesthetized patient and that he would come out as soon as he could. The puppy died, the veterinarian ended up talking and explaining to the lady the seriousness of the animal that had been brought in very late.”

The director stated that she subsequently received a complaint about the incident, which she thoroughly investigated by reviewing cameras and consulting with the veterinarian in charge.

In his statements, Chávez highlighted that the meeting was illegally recorded by one of those present, generating a violation of the center’s internal privacy.

In the audio, the director is heard urging staff to prioritize care for animals, even in high-demand situations.

Reference is also made to another incident, where a rabbit arrived lifeless at the consultation, generating laughter that, according to the director of the CBA, corresponds to another isolated case and is not related to the main case.

Chávez expressed his apologies to the Cali community and all Colombians, acknowledging that the tone of the audio may be inappropriate, although he insisted on the tireless dedication of his team.

She stated that, despite the administrative challenges and waiting lines, the CBA works daily to improve and provide quality care to the animals, denying any malicious actions on the part of her or her team.

