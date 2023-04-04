With the arrival of Holy Week, the banks in the country and in Huila will change their hours. If you need to carry out any procedure on these holidays, it is important to take into account the name of your bank and the changes that you will present in your schedule.

By: Gloria Camargo

With the arrival of Holy Week, several financial entities in the department of Huila announced the changes in the hours of attention to the public during the next holidays.

Keep in mind that some banks will provide the usual service until Wednesday, April 5, while other banks will stop paying attention on Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, corresponding to Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

It is important to take into account that these days are holidays in Colombia and, therefore, no service will be provided at bank branches.

However, it should be noted that on April 8 and 9, some banks will have special opening hours for the public, so that users can carry out their financial operations in a timely and efficient manner.

Planning

It is important to take into account that the hours of the banks in Colombia during Holy Week of this 2023 may affect whether you need to carry out any procedure, so it is recommended to plan any financial transaction in advance.

Most of the entities have announced that they will close their branches on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7, so a lower influx of customers is expected at bank branches during these days.

In addition, some banks have announced that they will have special opening hours for the public on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, so that users can carry out their financial operations over the weekend.

It is important to note that, although bank branches will be closed during the Easter holidays, ATMs and virtual platforms will be available to carry out financial operations.

Changes

These are the changes in the hours of Banco de Bogotá, Bancolombia, Davivienda and Banco Agrario for this season.

Banco de Bogotá will provide regular service at its offices from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5. However, during holy Thursday and Friday there will be no service at any of its branches. Banking operations will resume on Saturday, April 8 during special hours.

On the other hand, Bancolombia will also close its offices on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, so there will be no customer service at any of its branches. However, ATMs, banking agents, virtual personal branch and application will continue to function normally.

As for Davivienda, from Monday the 3rd to Wednesday the 5th of April, the branches will be open at their usual hours. In addition, they will be open during special hours on Saturday, April 8. However, like Banco de Bogotá and Bancolombia, they will not be providing service on Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

Finally, Banco Agrario will provide regular service at its offices until Wednesday, April 5 and will reopen next Monday, April 10. However, it is important to note that the services of banking correspondents, virtual banking, PSE and Banco Agrario APP will be available during these holidays, although its website and digital tools will be in the process of being updated.

digital options

In addition, the country’s banks have modified their opening hours to the public, affecting thousands of customers who need to carry out some financial procedure during these holidays.

Although most banks have taken measures to ensure that users can carry out their transactions through digital channels, some branches will be temporarily closed.

One of the entities that has adjusted its opening hours is BBVA, which will attend its offices regularly until Wednesday, April 5. Subsequently, the branches will be closed on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, but they will return to service on Saturday, April 8 at their established hours.

For its part, Scotiabank Colpatria will also be closed on Holy Thursday and Friday, but it will serve its customers at its usual hours the rest of the week. In the case of Bancolombia, although its offices will be closed during Holy Week, its ATMs, bank agents, virtual branch and application will continue to work without problems.

Another financial entity that has modified its opening hours is the Latin American Savings and Credit Cooperative, Utrahuilca. The cooperative reported that there will be no service to the public on Holy Thursday and Friday, and that on Saturday, April 8, they will only serve basic mini agencies in some cities.

Security measures

The use of ATMs is becoming more and more common in Colombia, and although it is a convenient way to make banking transactions, it is important to take security measures to avoid any type of fraud or theft:

Choose a safe ATM: It is important to select an ATM in a well-lit and busy location, preferably inside a bank branch.

Check the ATM – Before making a transaction, check the ATM for any suspicious devices placed in the cash dispenser slot, display, or keypad.

Protect your personal information: Cover the keyboard while you enter your personal identification number (PIN) and do not reveal your PIN to anyone. Also, be sure to collect your debit card after each transaction.

Check your balance and transactions: Check your balance and transactions online or through your bank’s mobile app to detect any unauthorized transactions.

Be Alert: If you see someone suspicious around the ATM or notice anything out of the ordinary, cancel your transaction and leave.

Report any problems: If you encounter any problems with the ATM or suspect fraud, please notify your bank immediately.

Use additional security services: Some financial institutions offer additional security services for the use of ATMs, such as the option to receive transaction alerts in real time and the ability to activate and deactivate your debit card temporarily from your mobile phone.

watch out for cash

According to the perception survey on the use of instruments for habitual payments in Colombia carried out by Banco de la República, cash continues to be the most used instrument in the country with 78.4%. Despite the popularity of other electronic payment methods, the use of cash continues to be a constant in the country’s economy.

For this reason, the Banco de la República launched a new alert so that people can identify when they are looking at an authentic bill. This information is available through the Bank’s communication channels to facilitate the verification process and thus prevent banknote counterfeiting.

“In times like this, the need and demand for cash by citizens grows. For this reason, we emphasize how people can easily identify and verify the security devices incorporated into the banknotes”, explained Bibiana Gordillo Díaz, head of the Monetary Species Study Section of Banco de la República.

It is important to remember that the current family of banknotes, made up of six references, entered circulation in 2016. According to Gordillo, the Bank incorporated state-of-the-art security elements and devices, but also easy verification for the public. This has made it possible to reduce counterfeiting rates in the country, which are low in relation to other nations, and has helped citizens defend themselves against counterfeiting.

“Everything is susceptible to forging, but the important thing is that people are not victims for not knowing an authentic piece,” says Gordillo.

To verify the authenticity of a banknote, several steps can be followed. On the obverse, the side on which we find the main character of the banknote, it is possible to find the watermark towards the left, which can be verified against the light, and a clear, sharp and defined image must be seen. Also on the obverse, in the central part, you can find an image that has a color change and movement effect. In the denominations of 20, 50 and 100 that image changes from green to blue, while in the lower denominations it changes from copper to green.

On the reverse, or the other side of the bill, there is a security tape that crosses the top of the bill and is in the mass of the paper. In this element you can verify three “windows” that change color. All this helps to verify the authenticity of the banknote and avoid becoming a victim of a counterfeit.