Disclosure of class 10 question paper in Tandoor of Waqarabad district

The teacher was arrested, the mobile phone was seized, the official was busy investigating

District collector engaged in an emergency meeting, the possibility of a press conference!

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 03/April (sahrnews.com)

The annual examinations of class 10 have started from today in the state of Telangana. At the same time, the question papers of class 10 have been revealed today in Tandoor town of Waqarabad district. Leak# The news of the incident sent shockwaves across the state and created excitement among local officials and students. 30-9 The exams started early in the morning 37-9 In the morning, the question paper started circulating on WhatsApp.

Initial reports said that the question paper was leaked from an examination center set up in an ancient government school in Tandoor. However, DEO Waqarabad District Renuka Devi rejected the reports that the question paper has not been leaked in the district.

However, the afternoon after the end of the examination 30-12 When the question paper leaked virally on WhatsApp was compared with the question paper held by the students outside the examination center, both the question papers were the same.

Immediately after this information, District DE Waqarabad Renuka Devi met Collector District Waqarabad Narayan Reddy and reported the incident. And a complaint was also made to the District SP. On the other hand, after the disclosure of the question paper, the students and their There was a wave of excitement and surprise among the guardians.

Intelligence officials, Tehsildar Tandoor Chana Appala Naidu, Circle Inspector of Police Tandoor Rajendra Reddy and senior officials of the Education Department have reached the examination center of Government Number One High School in Shahipur for investigation. A teacher named Bandappa 37-9 In the morning, I took a picture of this question paper of Telugu from my mobile phone and posted it in a WhatsApp group.

Tehsildar Chanpala Naidu and the police interrogated the Bandappa teacher for three hours in the school and took his mobile phone into custody. During this time it was revealed that the question paper was posted on WhatsApp through the mobile phone of the teacher Bandappa. .

The police and the officials further inquired and investigated from this angle whether the Bandpa teacher had leaked the question paper on WhatsApp only after distributing the question paper to the students after the commencement of the examination or the examination. Before the start of this movement.

In this case, intelligence officials, finance department, police and education department officials are busy in the investigation. Also, the intelligence department and police are also busy in questioning Bandpa that he really took the picture of the question paper and sent it on WhatsApp. Posted in the group or did they receive this question paper from another district?

According to reports received till the writing of this news Bandia teacher has been arrested by the police in this matter!!

There, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy is busy in an emergency meeting with the Department of Education, Police and related officials. It is possible that after the end of the meeting, District Collector will call a press conference and inform the full details.And only then will the full facts be clear.

At the same time, Tandooran Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Tandoor Venkatiya clarified that the question paper was leaked by teacher Bandappa only in Tandoor.

Later Mandal Educational Officer Tandoor Venkatiya Gowre informed the media that mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the examination centers. However, Bandia teacher did not hand over her cellphone to the in-charge. 260 The students had to participate in the examination but 258 Only male and female students participated in the examination.

The question paper of the two students who were absent was posted on WhatsApp by the teacher. After this question paper went viral in WhatsApp groups. DEO Renuka Devi will be dispatched.

After interrogating the teacher who was detained in the school for three hours, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy took him to the police station.

It is important to note here that Bandia, the government teacher who posted the 10th class question paper on WhatsApp, has also been booked under the POCSO Act. A student of the school where he is serving A case was registered against him under POCSO Act a few months back for sexual harassment. Now again Bandya is in the headlines by leaking the teacher paper question!!

On the other hand, after the question paper was leaked, there has been a wave of anger among the students and their guardians who have been leaking the question papers of UPSS in various states of the country and Telangana itself for the past few years. Vested interests are playing with the future of the talented students, due to which the future of the meritorious students is at stake and they are facing severe disappointment.

