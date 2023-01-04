Original title: Pu’er achieved tourism revenue of 224 million yuan during the New Year’s Day holiday

The Tea-Horse Ancient Road Tourist Scenic Area launched an upgraded version of the “Caravan Love Song” water dance show, caravan folklore experience, and activities of climbing high to pray for blessings.Photo courtesy of Pu’er Tea Horse Ancient Road Tourist Scenic Spot

The author learned from the Pu’er Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism that during the New Year’s Day holiday, Pu’er City received a total of 322,700 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 113.28%; the total tourism revenue was 224 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 138.3%. Leisure and health care, tea and coffee tours, parent-child tours, rural tours, intangible cultural heritage experience tours, night tours, rural folk tours, and camping tours are popular among tourists.

With the introduction of optimized measures for epidemic prevention and control, people’s willingness to travel has increased, Pu’er’s tourism industry has continued to recover, and cultural tourism consumption has increased significantly. Itinerary products such as research tourism, intangible cultural heritage tourism, tea culture tourism, and coffee culture tourism have provided citizens with travel opportunities during the New Year’s Day holiday. There are many options available. Intra-city tours, surrounding tours, short-distance tours, rural tours, and eco-tours continue to heat up, especially products such as night tours and tea and coffee research are very popular among tourists. Tourists’ demand for personalized, characteristic, customized and niche tourism products continues to increase.

During the New Year’s Day holiday, the Pu’er City Museum launched the activity of “Scan the QR code to follow and get the limited edition cultural and creative wall calendar”. Commodities are richer and more diverse. Public cultural venues at all levels such as the Municipal Cultural Center and Municipal Art Museum are open for free, providing citizens and tourists with high-quality public cultural services. The “Celebrating New Year’s Day, Welcome the New Year” art and calligraphy exhibition with the theme of New Year’s Day, the online exhibition of “Celebrating New Year’s Day, Welcome the New Year” Pu’er songs and square dances, and the online exhibition of the winning works of the 19th Star Awards (Dance Category) let the general public You can also enjoy the New Year atmosphere at home.

It is reported that during the New Year’s Day holiday, Pu’er City will strictly implement measures to limit the peak flow of appointments, reasonably set the upper limit of tourist reception, and set up “civilized volunteer service posts” in various scenic spots and public cultural places to provide volunteer services, civilized guidance, epidemic prevention and control tips, Lost and found, emergency medicine kits and other convenient and beneficial services, some scenic spots organize volunteers to divert people and guide vehicles in various traffic arteries, providing tourists with a civilized, harmonious, convenient and comfortable holiday travel environment, and the city’s cultural and tourism markets operate safely, Smooth and orderly.