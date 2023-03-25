Today March 25, from 8:30 pm, the so-called ‘Earth Hour 60+’ will take place worldwide, an annual event organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in which millions of people they turn off their lights for an hour to call for urgent action against climate change and the current environmental crisis.

This event began in 2007 as a symbolic blackout for the planet and has evolved into a powerful global environmental movement to demonstrate support and action against climate change. More than 190 countries join this initiative by turning off the lights for one hour, which demonstrates the importance of caring for and protecting the environment.

“Time is running against us and that is why we don’t have a minute to lose. We must act quickly and decisively, turn around our way of relating to the planet”, stated the WWF in a statement in which it assured that the only way to save the planet is by changing people’s habits.

Earth Hour is an annual event held on the last Saturday of March in which individuals, businesses, governments and communities around the world turn off their lights for one hour to show their commitment to fighting climate change and protecting enviroment.

In addition to turning off the lights, many people and organizations also take other actions during Earth Hour, such as reducing energy consumption, using sustainable transportation, planting trees, or running awareness campaigns on environmental issues. The main goal of Earth Hour is to raise awareness about the importance of taking action to protect our planet and promote a sustainable future for future generations.