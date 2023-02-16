Retirees in Wuhan City, Hubei Province protested against medical insurance reform. The turmoil is not over. Observers believe that there is a deep meaning behind this turmoil.

After tens of thousands of people in Wuhan took to the streets to protest the medical reform, on February 13, the domestic media “First Financial Daily” expressed its position on the medical insurance reform in the form of interviews with experts. To increase the cost of personal medical care, everyone should help each other, not only to settle the immediate account, but also to calculate the long-term account. This was taken to mean that officials would not suspend national healthcare reforms because of the protests in Wuhan. For example, a netizen commented sarcastically under the China Business News report that the “central thought of the expert’s remarks is: Anyway, we must take your money.”

This means that about 350 million people in China will be affected. According to previous domestic media reports, by the end of 2021, China‘s employee medical insurance will cover a total of about 260 million active employees and about 90 million retired employees.

Whether there will be protests from various places in the future is still unknown. Current commentator Zhang Jie has already revealed on Twitter that retired workers from Wuhan are planning to hold a large-scale rights protection conference in Zhongshan Park on February 15. Zhongshan Park is currently closed and special police are on standby.

Zhang Jie said that most of the elderly are passive and lack of enthusiasm, but when they all take to the streets to protest, social changes are about to occur.

The Chinese Communist Party is forcing the reform of medical insurance against the background that the Chinese economy continues to decline and local governments have no money. In order to save the economy, Xi Jinping had already set out to improve relations with the United States. Unexpectedly, the outbreak of the CCP spy balloon intrusion into the US airspace broke out Xi Jinping’s wishful thinking.

Recently, a seminar for provincial and ministerial-level cadres of the Communist Party of China was held at the Central Party School. Xi Jinping emphasized in his speech that “we must be prepared to face stormy waves.” In terms of economic policy, he once again returned to the “self-reliance” of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Experts believe that what the CCP really worries about is not the economy, but “regime security.”

“The Epoch Times” senior editor Shi Shan believes that Xi Jinping’s crisis did not form outside, but gradually formed inside. One is the international siege of him, the siege of the Western world, and the second is the economic shrinkage. The decline will bring many problems, so the stormy sea he is talking about now is a defensive stormy sea. This stormy sea definitely exists, but it will be brewing under the table for a long time, so we will wait and see. , Let’s see what will happen this year and next year.

Veteran media person Yan Chungou posted on Facebook, talking about a characteristic of the tens of thousands of people protesting in Wuhan is that there are no organizers, but it is clearly organized.

Yan Chungou said, how do these tens of thousands of people communicate, who is mobilizing and organizing, and why is it not monitored and stopped by the government? This is all questionable. If such a large-scale protest can be launched with the whispers of the people, then the people must have a kind of political energy that makes the government think terribly.

Yan Chungou said that the resistance of Wuhan people was the largest in three years. What it has in common with events such as the “white paper revolution” is that they all ended in concessions from the government. The government’s continuous concessions show that the people’s struggle is effective. Yes, the government is not that scary. It is not the people who are afraid of the government, but the government should be afraid of the people. This has undoubtedly taught the Chinese people that when the people stand up, the government kneels down.

Yan Chungou judged that large-scale social incidents will enter a period of frequent occurrence in the future, and the strength of the government and the people in mainland China has reached a critical point of turning point.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

