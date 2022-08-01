Home News Salerno, some migrants disembarked from the Ocean Viking are transferred on buses
Salerno, some migrants disembarked from the Ocean Viking are transferred on buses

Salerno, some migrants disembarked from the Ocean Viking are transferred on buses

The unaccompanied minors on board the Ocean Viking, after the health checks and the identikit, were left to disembark and will be sorted in the reception centers in the province of Salerno. The other migrants brought to the Campania port by the boat of the NGO Sos Méditerranée remained on board because some of them test positive for Covid. The President of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, declared: “In relation to the Ocean Viking ship docked in the port of Salerno – without any prior communication – the presence of a large number of positive subjects was ascertained from the first landings of migrants. Covid. It is considered essential at this point, with the sole exception of unaccompanied minors, the blocking of landings and the state of quarantine on board for all occupants of the ship pending the timely verification of the health situation by the competent health authorities. maritime “. In the images the transfer of some migrants to the bus Video by Paolo Manzo

